As the year is coming to an end, I am readying my life to start anew with the New Year. With this, comes habits. My habits vary with my life, but there are some that remain constant.

I have always been a huge procrastinator. I love to procrastinate with school, chores, responding to people, anything. I am so good at justifying it in my head; I always seem to have time for that nap, or I can put off the assignment for one more hour. I try to combat this with scheduling my days. I try to make sure to write down in a planner my day so that I know when I have time to do my homework or chores and when I have time to nap or do other activities. I find this really helpful, but I still procrastinate. Another way I try to help is by writing all of my due dates and responsibilities down on one document so that I am able to look one place to see when I need to do something.

Another habit I have is saying no to plans. I am a notorious homebody. I even wrote an article about how I hated going out. I am trying to break that habit. School is so draining that it can be hard to want to go out or do random things with your friends, but college is the time to be doing those things. While I am not going to be sacrificing my mental health and commitment to school, saying yes to plans is in my future I fear. Halloween weekend is gonna be the start of the fun for me. House parties galore!

I am also trying to break my habit of only talking to my circle. I tend to stay with the people I know and never try to venture far from them. I want to expand my perspective, and my circle of friends. I try to be as welcoming as I can, although I think I can do better on not freezing people out. Since I have smaller classes, it is easier for me to be closer to certain people in them. However, I need to make sure that I am not shrinking my experiences and connections. Being nice is the easiest thing you can do.