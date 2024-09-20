The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

As this semester creeps by, there is nothing I want less than to go to Northgate. While I am sure it is really fun to go to when you are 21, or with the right group, Northgate is getting less and less fun for us 19-20 year olds. See how I didn’t include the 18 year olds, because they are at Shiner. I feel like Northgate isn’t the same as it used to be. My first semester of college, the bars and crowds were fun and inviting, with people being at the bars to actually have a fun time. Now, I feel like no one wants to do “uncool” stuff, like do we seriously have to sit and stare at each other at four different bars? I have absolutely not a single bone in my body that wants to go to the bars on the weekend to pay anywhere from $5-20 to get into some dirty bar. So sorry, but I have better things I could do. I also don’t understand how people are able to go out on a Thursday, and make it to classes on Friday. Maybe I am giving too much credit to the party crowd. While I am sure there are some party animal academic weapons out there, unfortunately for me, I fear I am a grandma. Not even 20, and I have given up on the bars. I swear every bar I go to is dead now. I might be missing the crowds, or the crowds don’t exist? Every bar is full of 5’8 frat bros (shoutout short kings… xoxo) and some freshman’s mom. remind me why we pay so much money to experience that?

Here’s the thing: hanging out at a house or going to a house party is ultimately cheaper and probably more fun. I have had the most fun going to a house party or having a kickback at the house, then standing in a loud dirty room screaming at those people. House parties also have something that is super important. Games and possible rooms that are hiding animals. Games are so good for a night out and are a must in my book. I need to be entertained, like a toddler (I love to play HayDay at the bars). Instead of being bored, you can play a fun game, like cornhole, rage cage, beer pong, or beer die. House parties also allow for friendships to be born. I know someone who went to her friend’s house three times before meeting her. We have strayed too far from a glorious aspect of college life.

So let’s ditch this overrated bar scene, and let’s bring back old fashion house parties. This is everyone’s sign to start inviting me to house parties. Save money and stop going to bars. House parties bring happiness, friendship, and unity. Also themes? Are we kidding?