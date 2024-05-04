The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve always been a big fan of birthdays. Growing up my mom always threw me the most exciting birthday parties and got me the most elaborately designed birthday cakes. However, I am experiencing many mixed emotions about turning 20 this month.

At a young age I was always looking forward to turning the next big age. Turning ten and hitting double digits, turning thirteen and getting to say I’m finally a teenager, sweet sixteen, graduating high school, becoming legal, etc. In a way, I think our society has created a distorted idea of what is considered young and what is considered old. I think it’s extremely easy to forget that “growing up” is a continuous thing that doesn’t just stop at a designated age.

There’s something for anyone, of any age, to learn and aging is just a way to open new doors filled with unlimited opportunities to meet new people and create memorable experiences. Instead of waiting for the next big milestone to celebrate growth, I’m going to start putting appreciation and excitement into “growing” a little more each day.