Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

I’ve always been a big fan of birthdays. Growing up my mom always threw me the most exciting birthday parties and got me the most elaborately designed birthday cakes. However, I am experiencing many mixed emotions about turning 20 this month.

At a young age I was always looking forward to turning the next big age. Turning ten and hitting double digits, turning thirteen and getting to say I’m finally a teenager, sweet sixteen, graduating high school, becoming legal, etc. In a way, I think our society has created a distorted idea of what is considered young and what is considered old. I think it’s extremely easy to forget that “growing up” is a continuous thing that doesn’t just stop at a designated age.

There’s something for anyone, of any age, to learn and aging is just a way to open new doors filled with unlimited opportunities to meet new people and create memorable experiences. Instead of waiting for the next big milestone to celebrate growth, I’m going to start putting appreciation and excitement into “growing” a little more each day.

Birthday cake with candles
Photo by Aneta Pawik from Unsplash
Hannah Hubbard is a Junior communications major at Texas A&M from Angleton, Texas. Reading and writing have always been a big part of her life, which was a leading factor in why she joined Her Campus during her freshman year! She is a second-year member who is a part of the events committee. In the events committee, she organizes social events for members. Hannah has also been a part of the writing and editing committee and has written thirteen articles. Beyond Her Campus, Hannah Is extremely focused on academics. She is a part of the pre-law Society at Texas A&M and hopes to use the organization's opportunities to pursue her future career. Hannah hopes to go to Law school after graduating from Texas A&M to pursue a career in public policy or something similar. She also hopes to be able to publish a book and still incorporate reading and writing into her life for fun. In her free time, Hannah enjoys listening to music, reading, karaoke, drinking matcha, and hanging out with her friends and family. Hannah loves animals and has five dogs, twenty cows, two donkeys, and a cat back home. Her comfort book is “Better Than The Movies” by Lynn Painter, and she recommends it to any fellow avid romance book reader. Hannah also enjoys traveling and hopes to experience more parts of the world one day.