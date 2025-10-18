My Week-Long Break From Complaining About College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Complaining about school is almost ingrained in college culture. From overwhelming workloads to frustrating group projects, venting feels like a necessary release. But what if we stopped for just one week? What if we consciously chose not to complain about school at all?

I decided to take on that challenge. The experience wasn’t easy, especially as an Architecture major who is in the studio with the same people 24/7, but what unfolded over the course of that week shifted my perspective in unexpected ways.

Immediately, I realized how automatic complaining had become. When my roommate mentioned an upcoming test, my first instinct was to launch into my own frustrations. Instead, I paused and responded with empathy – without adding to the negativity. That moment of silence was uncomfortable but eye-opening. Complaining had become my default response, and now I was forcing myself to break the habit.

By midweek, my focus shifted. Without the usual cycle of complaints, I began to notice aspects of school I’d previously overlooked: professors who truly engage students, study sessions that double as genuine social connections, and the satisfaction of small achievements. The habit of complaining had blinded me to these positives, but with it removed, I could appreciate them more clearly.

Without complaints dominating conversations, I found myself asking others how they coped with stress rather than joining in the collective frustration. These exchanges were more productive and supportive. We shared strategies, distractions, and moments of gratitude, and this made conversations feel more authentic and less draining.

By the end of the week, my stress hadn’t disappeared – college is very demanding – but the weight of it felt lighter. I was more mindful of my responses and less consumed by negativity.

Over the course of the week, here are my key takeaways:

complaining is often automatic rather than intentional

shifting attention doesn’t mean ignoring challenges, it means balancing struggles with acknowledgement of what’s working.

stress remains, but its impact lessens when we refuse to let it take over our mindset

If you find yourself stuck in a loop of complaints, I encourage you to try this challenge for a week. It isn’t about pretending everything is perfect; it’s about creating space for a more balanced outlook. I don’t expect to stop complaining forever—college is tough—but this experiment reminded me that how I engage with stress matters. Choosing to step back from a complaint can be a powerful act of self-care and clarity.