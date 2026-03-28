Midterms without the Meltdown

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s 2:00 AM. You’ve been over the same content about five times, the iced coffee you made yourself has gone warm, and your to-do list looks like it has barely been touched. Midterm season has arrived, and it didn’t show up subtly.

A few intentional changes in how you manage your time, your self-care routine, and the fuel you use for your body, a whole week of exam stress can suddenly feel a lot more manageable.

Midterms somehow manage to hit all at once. Multiple exams, overlapping due dates, and no set routine can throw you off balance. Sleep becomes an afterthought, meals become nonexistent or at random times of day, and you feel like you’re juggling through everything at the same time.

What does this lead to? Mental burnout and lesser productivity than expected.

Keeping things simple and realistic can work way better than fancy color-coded planners during such chaotic times.

Prioritize the things that are worth the most and need your attention right now. Not everything requires the same level of focus and energy.

Breaking down study sessions into chunks like 45-60 minutes of locking in and then taking a short break (like the Pomodoro Method) can help you avoid burnout and keep your brain more alert.

Cutting down on sleep and pushing through exhaustion could feel productive, but it usually has the opposite effect, with you being drained out the next day. Sleep is what helps in retaining information in the brain; even a few more hours of rest can make a huge difference in focus levels and in being able to recall what you studied.

Moving around can also help, like taking a quick walk, stretching out, or just taking in a breath of fresh air outside, can help in resetting your mind and body. Being intentional with breaks instead of choosing to doom-scroll for 30 minutes can leave you feeling more refreshed.

Lastly, you need to fuel your body with the right stuff. Try avoiding the constant caffeine and sugar cycle. Although it helps for a bit, the crash that follows makes it much harder to study.

Keep simple options such as yogurt and fruit, protein bars, or anything that is quick but also filling is perfect. And one of the most basic things is to make sure you’re also keeping yourself hydrated throughout the day.

Having the “perfect” routine shouldn’t be the goal, but being as balanced as possible is. Midterms are stressful, but burning yourself out doesn’t make them any easier. Following a couple of small habits like these can help you stay more focused, energized, and grounded. At the end of the day, success during midterms isn’t about pushing yourself to the limits but about taking care of yourself enough to keep going.