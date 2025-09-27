Looking Towards the Future and Asking Myself “What The Heck is Next?”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s almost here.

The end of the line.

I’m graduating — fingers crossed — closing this chapter of my life. I’ve already applied for graduation, and I’m finishing up my graduate school applications.

By December, I will no longer be a student. I’ll officially have my Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences.

It feels like I was a wide-eyed freshman just yesterday, afraid to ride the Aggie Spirit for the first time. Now, I’m a grown ‘adult’ — although I definitely don’t feel like one — about to be released into the sea to flourish on my own.

I have learned a lot during my undergrad, both academically and socially. But I still feel like I have so much more to learn. Like Aristotle wrote, “The more you know, the more you realize you don’t know.”

As for feeling like an adult with a degree, it does not feel real yet. Maybe it will when I receive my diploma in the mail or when I stand on the stage in my full regalia. We shall have to wait and see.

For now, I’m more stressed about my current to-do list and terrified of what comes after graduation. I know with some certainty what will happen within these next three months. But after that? Well, that will all depend on whether I get into graduate school. No pressure or anything.

If I get into graduate school, the plan is somewhat clear: I will start school in the fall of 2026. That leaves roughly nine months between graduating and starting up school again. Nine months. Am I terrified to be out of school for nine months, essentially aimless? Yes. Very much so. Am I also excited for the break? A little bit. But, at present, my fear is outweighing any excitement.

My current plan of action is to get a temporary job so I have some money coming in (yay adulthood and financial stress). While working full-time, I will also be applying to jobs and internships, although I have little hope for that route. Hence, why graduate school is my next step.

Really, the truth of the matter is that I can only make vague plans for the future. I have no clue what these next nine months will look like, let alone what the next nine years will look like, until I’m living them. Like every other graduating senior, I’ll just have to embrace my inner recently-graduated-with-an-uncertain-future self. But my god, is that terrifying.