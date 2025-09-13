This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have a daunting three months until I’m out of here. After that, the next chapter of my life begins. Terrified? Yes, I am.

But in order to move onto the next step in my harrowing journey (dramatic, I know), I must first tie up all the loose ends. That means I need to graduate, officially.

So here is everything on my graduation to-do list:

Applying for Graduation

This is the big one. And most crucial. If you don’t apply, you don’t graduate.

When applying for graduation, you need to pass your degree evaluation. If you get the green light, then it’s just a few clicks and congratulations, you’re a degree applicant. Simple, really. But to make sure everything is good on all fronts, meet with your advisors. They are there for a reason. In fact, they are paid to assist you, so you might as well take advantage of it. Oh, and make sure you don’t have any holds or outstanding balances. That is a good way to screw up your day because Texas A&M will want every penny they are owed. For any additional questions, check out TAMU’s graduation checklist.

Graduation Pictures

It’s photoshoot time.

While some people opt out of taking graduation pictures, I will not. I want the memory and a reason to look good. The only issue: I need to find someone to take them. I know some students will offer to take pictures for cheap, but I also want a professional look. I’ll probably start scrolling Instagram and go from there. As for when I want to take them? Definitely before the actual graduation week. I have seen swarms of people waiting to take photos at the ideal spots on campus, and I will do anything to avoid that.

Getting Graduation Day Ready

This is the next step that I really need to fret about. In about a month’s time.

Ideally, I want to be able to wake up on my graduation day with no worries. Everything will already be planned. I’ll have my outfit (dress, shoes, and accessories) sorted, my cap and gown already steamed, and my hot pink Her Campus cord hanging proudly around my neck. But in order to have all that ready, I need to go shopping, phone a friend who has already graduated, and ask my club for the cord. Fairly simple.

Graduation Night

Imagine showing up to the right commencement ceremony, at the wrong time.

In order for graduation night to go off without a hitch, I will need to figure out what time the ceremony is. Unfortunately, the schedules will not be released for a little while longer. But I do know the ceremony will be held in Reed Arena, and seating is first-come, first-served. As for parking, I know the West Campus garage typically offers event parking. As for right now, I’ll be periodically checking the graduation schedule to see when more information will be released.

Graduation Dinner

It’s important to not be hangry on a day that you’ll remember for a long while.

I have heard horror stories about people making reservations for their graduation dinners and waiting hours to be seated. And worse, I’ve heard about people just showing up, believing they’d get seated. I want none of that. On the day of my graduation, I want a simple meal (tacos ideally) that’s grab and go. The week after graduation, when my whole family will be in town, is when I will have my true graduation dinner. In preparation for that, I need to find a place and book that reservation. My only issue is I have no idea what I’ll want to eat when the meal is months away. But that’s a problem for October me.