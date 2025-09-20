Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
stressed student
stressed student
Photo by Elisa Ventur from Unsplash
TAMU | Life > Academics

Graduate School Panic (and Planning): Science Journalism Edition

Gabriela Gomez Student Contributor, Texas A&M University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s only the middle of September, and I’m starting to freak out. But I do have a valid reason. Truly.

I’m graduating this fall, and I have no idea what I’m doing. 

Within the past two years, I figured out what I wanted to do professionally, proceeded to change my mind, then figured out what I wanted to do again, and changed my mind again. But I’ve settled on my next course of action. I think.

Drumroll, please.  

It’s graduate school for science journalism! 

That is, if AI doesn’t take my future job. Insert pathetic and clearly panicked laugh here.

Anyway, graduate school for science journalism is my plan of action. And I’m feeling pretty good about my decision as it combines two passions of mine — science and writing. 

But in order to go to graduate school, I first need to apply and be accepted into the program. So this is my to-do list for all things graduate school for science journalism.

Graduate Schools for Science Journalism

The Search

As science journalism is a relatively small field, it was somewhat difficult to find graduate programs. Luckily, I stumbled upon a godsend with this website

This List

I’ve made my list and checked it twice. From what I saw out there on the interweb, four to eight graduate programs are the typical number to apply to. Because I want to hedge my bets (because, yes, I truly am terrified I will not get in anywhere), I’ve decided to apply to seven programs. My current list is:

  • Johns Hopkins University: Science Writing
  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology: Science Writing
  • New York University: Science, Health & Environmental Reporting
  • Purdue University: Health and Risk Communication
  • Texas A&M University: Science & Technology Journalism
  • University of California at Santa Cruz: Science Communication
  • University of Georgia: Health & Medical Journalism 

Introductory Emails

After assembling my killer list (yes, it will murder me), I am onto the next step: crafting introductory emails. The purpose of this is to 1) learn more about the program and 2) differentiate myself from the other applicants. This step is taking me a little longer than I would like, and it’s probably because I’m overthinking it. I just want to send the best email possible to increase my chances of being accepted into these programs.

Materials 

Letters of Recommendation

All of the programs—except for Johns Hopkins—require a minimum of three letters of recommendation. Fortunately, I already knocked this particular task off my to-do list, having received confirmation from my third and final recommendation letter last week. 

Statement of Purpose

I’m currently struggling to write my statement of purpose, falling into the trap of it mimicking my resume. I’ll likely need to rewrite it twice more before it’s ready to be reviewed, but I feel confident that I can get to that point.

CV/Resume

I’ve revised my resume thousands of times before, tailoring it to a specific audience and keeping it updated. I’ll likely ask someone to look over it before I send it out, but this submission piece isn’t too daunting.

Writing Samples

Each of the schools requires a slightly different length for the writing sample portion of the application, with some saying a total of three pieces and others saying around 2,500 to 5,000 words. So to say I feel like a headless chicken, unsure of the direction I’m running in, is an understatement. At the very least, all the schools have the caveat that I have to write at least one piece to the general public, which I have in the bag (kinda).

Application Fees

The hefty brunt of application fees can quickly drain my bank account, which is a sad but necessary task. I’ve totaled up the costs and set those funds aside so when it comes time to submit my application, I’ll have money in my bank account.

Howdy! I’m Gabriela Gomez, an avid reader who is interested in all areas of publishing and writing. And reading of course! I’m the Editor-in-Chief; I currently oversee all the publishing of articles for the Her Campus at TAMU chapter. I am overjoyed to read all the members’ articles and make any corrections that will help to elevate the article. I have been with Her Campus at TAMU since my freshman year. The first year I was a general member on the Writing and Editing committee. During that first year, I wrote a total of 23 articles and was always finding new ways to help. For my second year, I worked as the Senior Editor, publishing more than 80 articles and writing 38 articles. Now in my second semester of junior year, I have implemented a new pitch process for better organization and cleanest, I have already published more than 170 articles, and I have written 16 articles and will continue writing more! Besides working as the Editor-in-Chief, I am a dedicated student at Texas A&M studying Biomedical Sciences. I am also obtaining a minor in both English and Spanish. While not studying diligently, I work in a research lab grinding away, trying to get my name on some research papers (fingers crossed). In my free time, I read, obviously. I am also on the hunt for the best latte to ever bless this earth and love a good game of chess!