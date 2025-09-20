Graduate School Panic (and Planning): Science Journalism Edition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s only the middle of September, and I’m starting to freak out. But I do have a valid reason. Truly.

I’m graduating this fall, and I have no idea what I’m doing.

Within the past two years, I figured out what I wanted to do professionally, proceeded to change my mind, then figured out what I wanted to do again, and changed my mind again. But I’ve settled on my next course of action. I think.

Drumroll, please.

It’s graduate school for science journalism!

That is, if AI doesn’t take my future job. Insert pathetic and clearly panicked laugh here.

Anyway, graduate school for science journalism is my plan of action. And I’m feeling pretty good about my decision as it combines two passions of mine — science and writing.

But in order to go to graduate school, I first need to apply and be accepted into the program. So this is my to-do list for all things graduate school for science journalism.

Graduate Schools for Science Journalism

The Search

As science journalism is a relatively small field, it was somewhat difficult to find graduate programs. Luckily, I stumbled upon a godsend with this website.

This List

I’ve made my list and checked it twice. From what I saw out there on the interweb, four to eight graduate programs are the typical number to apply to. Because I want to hedge my bets (because, yes, I truly am terrified I will not get in anywhere), I’ve decided to apply to seven programs. My current list is:

Johns Hopkins University: Science Writing

Science Writing Massachusetts Institute of Technology: Science Writing

Science Writing New York University: Science, Health & Environmental Reporting

Science, Health & Environmental Reporting Purdue University: Health and Risk Communication

Health and Risk Communication Texas A&M University: Science & Technology Journalism

Science & Technology Journalism University of California at Santa Cruz: Science Communication

Science Communication University of Georgia: Health & Medical Journalism

Introductory Emails

After assembling my killer list (yes, it will murder me), I am onto the next step: crafting introductory emails. The purpose of this is to 1) learn more about the program and 2) differentiate myself from the other applicants. This step is taking me a little longer than I would like, and it’s probably because I’m overthinking it. I just want to send the best email possible to increase my chances of being accepted into these programs.

Materials

Letters of Recommendation

All of the programs—except for Johns Hopkins—require a minimum of three letters of recommendation. Fortunately, I already knocked this particular task off my to-do list, having received confirmation from my third and final recommendation letter last week.

Statement of Purpose

I’m currently struggling to write my statement of purpose, falling into the trap of it mimicking my resume. I’ll likely need to rewrite it twice more before it’s ready to be reviewed, but I feel confident that I can get to that point.

CV/Resume

I’ve revised my resume thousands of times before, tailoring it to a specific audience and keeping it updated. I’ll likely ask someone to look over it before I send it out, but this submission piece isn’t too daunting.

Writing Samples

Each of the schools requires a slightly different length for the writing sample portion of the application, with some saying a total of three pieces and others saying around 2,500 to 5,000 words. So to say I feel like a headless chicken, unsure of the direction I’m running in, is an understatement. At the very least, all the schools have the caveat that I have to write at least one piece to the general public, which I have in the bag (kinda).

Application Fees

The hefty brunt of application fees can quickly drain my bank account, which is a sad but necessary task. I’ve totaled up the costs and set those funds aside so when it comes time to submit my application, I’ll have money in my bank account.