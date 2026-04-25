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TAMU | Wellness

Lake Walk Run Club

Darby Haynie Student Contributor, Texas A&M University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Bryan, April 24, 2026 — Looking for an incentive to start running but also get to know people? Or, are you tired of running alone and feel like you would do better with people around you for motivation? You should think about joining the Lake Walk Run Club!

Three People Running In The Countryside
Her Campus Media

Every Friday, the Lake Walk Run Club meets at 6:30 AM at the Lake Walk Pavilion. If you are worried about being too inexperienced and are just starting out as a runner, this is still the perfect club for you. There is a mix of beginners and advanced runners, which will make you feel comfortable about getting into it. 

This is a social run club with a goal of creating a community of people who support one another and encourage each other to be active. After the run, they enjoy some more social time together and grab coffee at POV Coffee House. Make sure to stop by one Friday at 4107 Lake Atlas Dr, Bryan, TX 77807. 

Darby Haynie

TAMU '26

Darby Haynie is a writer at the Her Campus at Texas A&M chapter. She oversees the relatable, fashion, and entertainment verticals on the site, including television, movies, and music. A majority of her articles cater towards things that girls can relate to whether it is relationship, fashion, entertainment or culture.

Beyond Her Campus, Darby is a part of PRISM at Texas A&M which is an organization for students passionate about Public Relations, Influencing, and Social Media. In PRISM, she plays a role in the Social Media Committee. Darby has already obtained her Associates degree in Business at Northwest Vista College in San Antonio. At her time there, she was President of the National Society of Leadership and Success where she took part in planning events and advertising for the organization. She is currently a Senior at Texas A&M University majoring in Communications with a minor in Business.

In her free time, Darby enjoys doing Pilates and playing pickleball, and going on walks while listening to music. She is a Love Island fanatic who loves to debate with her friends over the couples. She is also the baker of her family which means she makes everybody’s birthday cake.