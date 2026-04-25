This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Bryan, April 24, 2026 — Looking for an incentive to start running but also get to know people? Or, are you tired of running alone and feel like you would do better with people around you for motivation? You should think about joining the Lake Walk Run Club!

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Every Friday, the Lake Walk Run Club meets at 6:30 AM at the Lake Walk Pavilion. If you are worried about being too inexperienced and are just starting out as a runner, this is still the perfect club for you. There is a mix of beginners and advanced runners, which will make you feel comfortable about getting into it.

This is a social run club with a goal of creating a community of people who support one another and encourage each other to be active. After the run, they enjoy some more social time together and grab coffee at POV Coffee House. Make sure to stop by one Friday at 4107 Lake Atlas Dr, Bryan, TX 77807.