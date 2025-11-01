This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Let’s get this party started,” I say as it’s midnight with my candle warmer on, a fireplace on my TV, 5 books downloaded on my Kindle, and snuggled up all nice and cozy next to my cat.

That is my perfect Friday night. It has been since I was in high school. Going out to bars or Northgate has never been my scene.

My love for being a homebody has never been something I’ve been ashamed of, until I got to A&M.

Everyone loves to go out and enjoy the easy access to Northgate! I see my friends’ Instagram stories of their cute ‘night on the town’ outfits. And I honestly envy their stamina for loud music and bright lights. Now, don’t get me wrong, I love going out occasionally. Halloween? I’m in. Is it your birthday? Girl, I’ll be there.

But every Friday? I, in fact, will not be there.

So I’ve had to juggle with this idea that I’m missing out on the “college experience”.

I should be getting drunk, dancing, and having a good time.

But what I’ve realized is that a ‘good time’ is different for everyone. I’m a busy girl, working every day, 5 classes, 2 organizations (one being incredibly time-consuming), and some days I don’t get home from work until midnight, so going out just seems so exhausting. That’s why I love to recharge, be in my own space, and give myself time to relax.

What I’ve found is that recharging is different for everyone. I have a friend who’s always studying, who is a part of so many organizations, and she absolutely loves to hit up Northgate every Thursday and Friday (I want to be her when I grow up). I have another friend who doesn’t like going out at all. Most of her evenings are spent in her room, watching her favorite movies and crocheting.

That’s their way of relaxing, letting loose.

With college preparing me for adulthood, I’ve been on this journey to find ways to fill my own cup and recharge. There’s no set way to get the most out of college; it’s your own path.

Schoolwork and working are too draining not to have a method of self-care. Find a way to ensure you feel your absolute best and as recharged as you can be.