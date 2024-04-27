This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, Texas, April 27, 2024 – Pure Barre College Station is coming to the Lake Walk Pavilion for a pop-up barre class! The class will be held Wednesday, May 1 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm and is open to all. Be sure to bring your own yoga mat, water bottle, and towel (if needed). The Lake Walk pavilion is set in the middle of Lake Walk’s 350 acres of nature walks and open scenery.

This barre class is designed to lift, tone, and burn. Barre combines ballet exercises, pilates, yoga, and strength training using body-weight movements. It engages muscles you don’t normally target to tone them up. The exercises are typically low-impact and high-rep for a full-body workout.

Whether you are an exercise fanatic or simply want to try a new fitness class, this opportunity is for you! Come to Lake Walk, bring your friends, and enjoy moving your body. As a bonus, Lake Walk holds over 65 exercise classes a year so be sure to stay updated and look out for future events.