Texas A&M’s Family Weekend has finally arrived! Since established in 1919, this annual tradition is held every spring semester for the families of aggies to enjoy the Aggieland experience. This April 4th – 6th weekend will connect visitors to the College Station and Bryan area through connection and A&M pride.

On-Campus Events

An event at Aggie Park sponsored by Student Life, where Aggie parents and family Ambassadors will be handing out free promotional items, and is the kick off for the weekend on April 4th!

From April 4th to the 5th, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, at the Memorial Student Center, Aggie Moms’ Club will be fundraising and selling a variety if aggie-themed goods including jewelry, clothing, and decor. This event will also have free admission.

At Kyle Field at 10:00 PM on April 4th, Yell leaders and the Texas A&M Band will showcase the iconic and memorable Aggie Yell Practice!

At the Student Services Building 2nd Floor, from 3:00 to 4:30 PM on April 4th, Student life will be providing services, fun activities, refreshments, photostations, and giveaways to learn more about campus.

Off-Campus

On April 4th, first Friday will take place in Downtown Bryan, where vendors will be selling unique items like food, jewelry, art, and other unique items while other events, live music and activities will be happing in the historic streets of Bryan.

This Sunday at 9:00 AM – 3:00PM, in Downtown Bryan, the outdoor and indoor flea market will be occurring with vendors and different gift shops for parents and families to buy and take with them back home from Aggieland.

Other events

Other Events include Family Weekend Musical Bingo, the Aggie Women’s Tennis vs. Mississippi State game, Ring Day, Breakaway at Reed Arena, Mis Quince Expoition, and more! This A&M tradition will be an experience for the Aggie families and students to enjoy together!