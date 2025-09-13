Digital Addiction Is Not a Phone Problem

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When people talk about digital addiction, everyone points fingers at our phones. It is easy to say that screens are the problem, but the truth is more personal. Digital addiction is really about how we use our devices to avoid emotions like boredom, stress, or loneliness. The phone itself is just a tool. The bigger issue is how we have trained ourselves to reach for it every time we feel uncomfortable.

As a college student, I notice this all the time. I will pick up my phone in the middle of studying, not because I need to, but because I want a break from focusing. Scrolling feels like a quick fix. Notifications give me a hit of dopamine, and social media pulls me in. Still, deep down, I know the problem is not my phone. It is that I do not want to sit with boredom or deal with stress in the moment. The apps are designed this way. Companies understand how dopamine works in the brain, and they build platforms that reward us with likes, comments, and endless content so that we keep coming back for more.

This matters because the time I spend glued to my phone is time I am not spending on real growth. Every hour I scrolled could have gone towards getting better at something I care about, reading for class, or even talking with a friend face to face. Research shows that constant distraction hurts our ability to manage emotions in healthy ways. It also lowers attention span and can make it harder to focus on complex tasks over time. Phones are not going away, and honestly, I do not want them to. The challenge is learning to use them without letting them control me.

So what can we do about it? The first step is noticing why we grab our phones in the first place. Is it stress, boredom, or fear of missing out? Next, we can create small boundaries. For example, I leave my phone in another room while studying or set app limits so I do not get sucked in. Some people even try a digital detox, where they spend a full day or weekend offline, just to reset their habits. Finally, I try to swap scrolling for something better: going to the gym, journaling, calling a friend, or just letting myself be bored for a few minutes. Learning to tolerate boredom is actually a skill, and it can open the door to creativity and problem-solving.

One thing that helps me is replacing the dopamine rush of notifications with healthier rewards. For example, I set small study goals and reward myself with a break or a snack when I reach them. It feels good, but it also reinforces habits that move me forward instead of holding me back. Over time, these little changes add up and make a big difference.

By focusing less on blaming technology and more on how we deal with our feelings, we can take back control of our time and our minds. Digital addiction is not about phones. It is about us. And that means we have the power to change. We do not need to throw our devices away, but we do need to face the emotions we are trying to escape and find better ways to handle them. If we do that, we can start using technology as a tool for growth instead of letting it drain our energy and attention.