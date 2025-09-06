Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
rojienne groves dorm diaries
rojienne groves dorm diaries
Photo by Rojienne Groves
TAMU | Life > Academics

Cramming Without Crashing: Is It Possible?

Sheiry Simental Student Contributor, Texas A&M University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be honest—no. There’s not. Every semester, I tell myself, “This is the one. I’m going to be on top of my work, sleep eight hours, eat actual meals, and take study breaks.” And every semester, I end up crying in Evans Library at 12 a.m. with a Celsius in one hand and a cold Chick-fil-A sandwich in the other.

Finals season is just a different kind of chaos. It’s like no matter how organized you think you are or how early you start preparing, something always goes wrong. Either nobody in your 15-page group paper can meet, your laptop decides to crash mid-paper, or you realize you haven’t started studying for the one class you actually need to pass. I’ve lived it. And I’ve come to the conclusion: there’s just no way to truly stay “healthy” and “balanced” while your GPA is on the line and you haven’t done half the readings since spring break.

Sure, you can try the self-care routine—go on walks, eat fruit, romanticize studying—but let’s not pretend that doesn’t last two days max. After that, it’s survival mode. You’re running on caffeine and the hope that your professor curves the final. Sleep schedule? Gone. The only thing keeping you going is the fact that summer break is sooo close.

And I will say, there’s something kind of comforting about knowing we’re all going through it together. Like, everyone is unwell. You’ll see people you haven’t talked to all semester suddenly posting study guides on their stories or asking for the Quizlet link in group chats. I swear I’ve never felt closer to strangers than when we’re all half-asleep at Evans pretending we understand the review sheet. At that point, it’s less about thriving and more about making it out alive. At this point, that shared chaos is the only thing holding me together

Sheiry Simental is a sophomore at Texas A&M University, College Station, majoring in political science. As a new member of the Aggie community, Sheiry is passionate about understanding the intersection of law, policy, and social justice. This semester, Sheiry joined the Her Campus organization at TAMU and is excited to contribute to the Social Media Committee. Although she is new to the team, she is eager to learn, collaborate with her peers, and gain hands-on experience in digital media and communication. Outside of academics, Sheiry enjoys a variety of hobbies, including thrifting, baking, playing volleyball, and writing. These activities allow her to unwind, while also balancing her busy college life. Sheiry is excited to continue growing and making the most of her time at Texas A&M.