Burnout Blues

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The mid-semester slump. Every college student is aware of the feeling. The post-spring break blues tend to hit around the same time, leading to a drop in motivation (at least for me). Midterm grades are also typically released around this time, which can be a major blow to confidence, especially when graduation is right around the corner. I’ve faced all of these challenges, and it’s often hard to remind myself that moving forward is possible and doing so is the best move to make. As a senior, there are a few strategies I’ve employed along the way to keep myself in the right state of mind while still putting my best work forward.

1. treat yourself

I’ve heard this phrase thousands of times in my college career, and honestly, I still don’t think it’s said enough! Being a student is HARD, and oftentimes I get down on myself for little mistakes that really don’t matter in the grand scheme of things. Whether it’s a low grade, a misstep during a presentation, or just missing a gym day, it bums me out! To combat my mindset from getting too negative, I’ll get myself a treat! Whether it’s a coffee, a snack, or some new pencils, it keeps me on track and derails the negativity a bit. And of course, a success deserves a treat too. Honestly, I’m probably too easy on myself, but again, college is HARD. Treat the good days like good ones!

2. audit a friend’s class

This one is a little more complicated, but it recenters your mind on why I am where I am. Sitting in on another lecture outside of my own, or even hearing about other people’s classes, can make me appreciate my own. It’s a bit more taxing than some other activities I do, but it’s always an adventure!

3. hobbies

This one’s pretty obvious, but anything NOT school-related takes up a good chunk of my time (when I’m not working…). When I get too stuck in a routine, everything ends up feeling so pointless, so switching it up once a day can break that cycle. I often watercolor, cook, play video games, or really anything to get my mind off the present. It’s easy to put off things that aren’t on my “to-do list”, but taking care of myself is!

4. set study locations

This one seems pretty obvious, but it’s more “no study” locations. I refuse to study in my bed or in certain places on campus to keep boundaries on where my brain can be active or not. It’s a lot easier for my brain to work if I’m considering the environment I’m in, and whether or not I can actually be productive! Knowing where you work best, and where you don’t, isn’t a bad thing! It helps me focus on what matters in the moment.

5. cut-off times!

Similar to no study locations, I know when no more work is getting done for the day. Daily burnout leads to long-term issues, and nipping it in the bud is the best way to avoid further issues. It also prevents me from being upset with myself for not finishing an assignment.