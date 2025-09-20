BCS Free Yoga!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every day life can be busy, and oftentimes we do not give ourselves a break from stress. I know I feel somewhat sedentary when I get stressed out, and moving your body can be a great way to relieve built-up tension.

Every Saturday morning at Lake Walk (here in College Station), The Pavilion hosts a free outdoor yoga class. The class lasts about an hour, and the instructors walk you through every step. The event is free and open to the public, and no prior sign-up is required. Kenya, the instructor, has been hosting this event for over a year and leads an easy-to-follow program designed for people of all skill levels.

Bringing your own yoga mat and water bottle is required, and the class may be cancelled due to weather issues, but updates are often posted to The Pavilion’s social media pages to prevent confusion. The next event is September 20th, but it is recurring throughout the season.

The official website can also be accessed for more information.