Athletes as Ambassadors: Authentic or Aesthetics

Today, fashion and sports are running the same race. It is more than who is running up and down the court; it’s who you are wearing. Brands are eating this up. With athletes serving as the face of brands left and right, the question is inevitable: “Is this genuine or just for show?”

There is no question as to why brands have started to incorporate athletes into their brands. Athletes in this capacity represent something most can only dream of; aside from their undeniable athleticism, they are symbols of dedication and hard work. Making them the perfect ambassadors for fashion brands that are eager to step into a new light of culture and authenticity. For example, Serena Williams, nationally ranked as No. 1 in women’s singles by the Women’s Tennis Association for 319 weeks, collaborated with Nike in 2019. Nike doesn’t only sell clothing, they now hold the weight of her career, morals, and identity.

Authenticity for a brand is reliant on who represents their work. Athletes wearing brands they train and compete in are a true testament to the brand’s success. Think of brand collaborations such as Neymar, a Brazilian professional footballer, partnering with Puma and wearing Puma cleats every time he steps on the field. It’s more than just a paycheck; it’s a personal fit made for a cover photo.

Not every endorsement is this honest, though. More often than not, a deal is more about money than meaning, and it’s easy to see. Such as an athlete representing a designer brand they’ve never stepped in before, not knowing their story, just their stipend. Or an athlete starting a shoe collab that they’ve only been seen wearing at the brand photoshoot. Doesn’t look right, does it? Fans are no dummy, they know when there is a forced connection on their feed and it doesn’t get a like.

College athletes and their new era of NIL, Name, Image, and Likeness. NIL deals have been the talk of campus for quite some time; the thought of students making millions seems unfathomable. Opening doors for college athletes through brand collaborations and even starting personal brands before even going pro. While some use these as opportunities to promote their favorite college brands and businesses, others sign with large fashion or sportswear brands that are paying them to simply be another face. Authenticity at this level is even more cutthroat; student athletes are still figuring out their own identities while balancing classes, career goals, and millions of dollars at once.

At its core, brand partnerships are more than just a popular face on the front of a shoe ad. It’s about telling a story through one’s culture and personal testimony. When executed correctly, a partnership elevates both the brand and the athlete. When the deals lack substance and seem random and insincere, it’s because they are—putting sports fashion at risk for being nothing more than just a marketing scam, hurting both the brand and the athlete’s reputation.