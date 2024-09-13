The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Here are some tips and tricks I have used to get better sleep. While this might not work for everyone, it worked wonders for me. After you read, I hope you give it a try!

Get a Diffuser!

The price is range from $10-150 and even more pricey for larger or more advanced diffusers. Some diffusers come in unique shapes like a candle or a mass of rocks. Some diffusers have settings to change the glow or lights. Other diffusers have timers or endless diffusing depending on the desired use for each person. A diffuser makes water sounds so its peaceful. The smells also add to the comfort necessary to sleep better.

2. No Technology 30 Minutes Before Bed!

Blue light can suppress melatonin production, which is crucial for good sleep and getting to sleep faster. I tried staying off my phone 30 minutes before bed and it really helped!

3. Washing Sheets and Pillows Weekly

Washing sheets and pillows weekly is important for air quality and clean sheets for a better experience to sleep. Sweat, mites, bugs are all concerns if the sheets are not clean.

4. Don’t drink caffeine late at night

This one is pretty much obvious. The half-life of caffeine is four to six hours, so half of the caffeine you consumed can still be in your system after six hours.

5. White Noise

White noise, for me personally, allowed me to zone out other noises and thoughts. It promotes relaxation and helps to quiet the mind.