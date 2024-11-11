This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Tampa chapter.

Being a college student is hard. Whether you have a job on top of classwork or not, putting your mental health first is important, especially with the recent election. Here are some ways to calm down and stay focused when emotions are high.

Staying Active

Keeping your body moving is important. It’s a common feeling when overwhelmed to just want to stay in bed. However, endorphins make you feel better, and those are released when you exercise. So, staying active quite literally keeps you happy.

Talk to Loved Ones

Whatever it is you’re dealing with can seem a lot less scary when you talk to people about it. Everyone has a type of support system around them. For college students, a phone call with a parent can change how you feel about a situation.

Use Campus Resources

As College students, one of the things you pay for is the accessibility to counselors on campus. It is a resource that many students forget to use, but can be helpful when in need of some more professional advice. There are also campus events focused on mental health and well-being. A club on campus that focuses on mental health is also beneficial to join.

Treat Yourself

While the broke-college-student stereotype is sadly true for most, on extra tough days, treating yourself to something can brighten your mood. It could be a snack or desert, or to just take a couple hours of your day to not look at your laptop and go on a walk to a fun area. Providing some fun for your day is essential and doesn’t necessarily require money.

It’s a phrase said commonly but it’s an important phrase to remember, you are not alone! One of the great things about being on campus is you have people just like you. Young adults trying to receive an education while living away from home for the first time. Take it easy on yourself and remember these tips.