In light of my mid-terms passing and the semester almost coming to a close, I have tried to make my mental health a priority. I take time to implement small and easy changes into my routine, take some alone time, and clear my head. Every day is not perfect, but here are some ways I have been prioritizing self-care during my busy schedule.

Go on Walks

I know this is the obvious activity that everyone says to do, but it is my go-to way of prioritizing mental health. Living in Tampa definitely has it’s perks, such as beautiful weather and scenery. I either take a walk on the Riverwalk or go downtown. I will usually listen to a podcast and it has become something that I look forward to because of the peacefulness it brings me; especially during a busy day of classes and assignments.

No working while you eat

I know that this might sound like a luxury that not everyone has, but taking those 20 minutes every day to eat, watch a show, or whatever it is you watch for enjoyment, allows me time to dissociate from work and helps me to keep my sanity. Since the beginning of college, I have kept this rule, and it is one I will not budge on because of how important it is to take little parts of the day to just relax.

Treat Yourself

For me, this is a major part of my self-care during stressful weeks. I don’t treat myself every day, but I always set aside some money every week so I can get something that I love but don’t necessarily need. This is usually something as small as getting a venti drink from Starbucks, going off campus to get whatever snack or food I want, and maybe setting aside money to go get dinner with friends or going shopping with friends. Setting aside this money feels like a little reward to myself and is something that I can look forward to.