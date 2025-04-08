Dear Introvert: Advice for an Introverted College Student 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College is no doubt a bustling whirlwind of new friendships, connections, opportunities, and experiences that can ultimately be overwhelming. For an introverted person, all of this at once can be draining, and keeping up may be difficult.

Coming to college has taught me that I am truly an introvert, and it has taken me some time to recognize that it is okay! I cannot do everything at once, or be everywhere at once, and that is normal!

Over time, I have discovered what schedule works best for me, what habits to incorporate into my week, and how to manage my time most constructively while in college. Here are five things I have learned.

Be Aware of Your Social Battery

The idea of one’s “social battery” is something that I have struggled with taking into account myself. It is important to take into account that an introvert’s social battery will likely drain faster than someone more extroverted.

There is nothing wrong with this, though! Stay aware of your boundaries and be mindful of your needs when socializing. Your social energy level may feel low some days and higher on other days, but learning to be aware of these emotions is critical in your busy college life.

Dedicate Part of Your Day to Yourself

We all need a break sometimes, and for a more introverted person, time to relax is vital. Find time during the day to dedicate to yourself.

Most importantly, don’t feel guilty for wanting to be alone. It is okay! Everyone needs alone time, and there is nothing wrong with granting this to yourself. Keeping time to yourself is incredibly beneficial and can be very powerful, especially for college students.

Find Comfort Zones and Quiet Spots

Quiet places provide a sense of comfort. Surrounding yourself in a calming environment can reduce any anxiety or stress after a long day. Finding spots on your campus and around your school that you can resort to for peace is a great idea. Whether it be a cozy nook in the library or a comfy spot on the lawn, you should identify a tranquil area that works best for you.

I find that taking a walk around the stadium track calms me down and relieves me of stress. I put in my earbuds, breathe in the fresh air, and enjoy the exercise. There are a lot of benefits to walking, and it is much more than a healthy way to stay mindful.

Practice Self-Care

Having habits that calm you down and make you feel peaceful is very important to incorporate into your daily routine. There are so many ways to care for yourself, so it is a good idea to explore and find an activity that works best for you. The day might be draining, so caring for yourself at the end of it is essential.

I have found many things that calm me down at the end of the day. Taking a quiet shower, journaling, or watching a movie are just a few things I do.

There are many different types of self-care, and it is beneficial to identify these and practice them. Virginia Commonwealth University outlines a few types of self-care, and these steps further.

Know your strengths

It may be hard to find all the strengths in yourself. You may not always be super outgoing all the time, energetic, or speak your mind so often, but don’t let that fool you out of seeing your more substantial attributes.

You might be most productive when working by yourself. Active listening may be your forte, so use those listening skills to your advantage. These are only a few unique qualities introverts bring to the table.

It may be difficult to recognize these strengths, but taking the initiative to try is worth it.