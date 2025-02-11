Mindfulness Tips and Tricks: How to Relax and Unwind

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Maybe our parents were right—it was the phone this entire time. While finding comfort

in mindlessly scrolling through social media apps is easy, it is time to put the phone down.

Detaching yourself from your phone can be hard to accomplish, but the reward is beyond

fulfilling.

Trust me when I say I get it. Social media apps like TikTok and Instagram have features

that allow you to scroll for however long you desire. If you are like me, you might scroll to pass

the time, cease boredom, or because you enjoy it. You might even catch yourself scrolling to

avoid your thoughts and feelings. While these are all valid reasons to distract yourself, you are

also deteriorating your mental health.

The first step to this journey is awareness. As soon as you think, “I need to get off my

phone,” or anything along those lines, you’re ready to flourish if only you decide to. That is the

next step: determination. It is easy to tell yourself you’re spending too much time where you

shouldn’t, but it is harder to act on it, so you should start slow and small.

An effective first step is limiting screen time. Try spending an hour less than usual on

your phone for at least one week. For example, if you average five hours of screen time daily,

change that to four hours a day collectively for a week.

What could you do within that hour if you aren’t on your phone? The possibilities are

endless if you are open to them. Here are some ideas:

Journaling

Journaling is more beneficial than you might think it is. You can write about

anything and keep it to yourself, so you don’t have to worry about others having a

word on your writing. Daily entries can consist of what you did that day, how you

felt, your future goals and aspirations, and the drama and frustrations in your life.

Whatever it may be, turning your thoughts into writing does wonders for your

mental health, but you won’t know it until you try.

2. Reading

I know every adult in your life has probably told you that you need to read more;

the more you hear it, the less you want to read. It can be hard to get into a book

that might have seemed interesting but didn’t meet your expectations, but reading

doesn’t necessarily mean it has to be a novel. Experiment with different genres at

your local library so you don’t spend unnecessary money. Once you find what you

enjoy, you’ll be hooked.

3. Drawing

We grew up with crayons and markers. If you’re like me, you probably don’t

remember much of your early childhood, but I can promise you that we were most

happy when there was a crayon in our hands. That hasn’t changed. You have just

gotten older, and there is still a chance you’ll feel just as happy. You don’t need a

sketchbook. You can use a scrap piece of paper and a pencil. You don’t need to

think of something off the top of your head, either. You can use anything from

your room as a reference and go with that. Either copy it exactly or add your

twists and turns to it. Drawing isn’t about the final product but the act of doing it.

4. Going outside

Spending time outside does wonders for your physical and mental health.

Obviously, it depends on the season, and I suggest saving the other three

suggestions for the brisk winter season. However, sitting on the grass when the

temperature is warm and letting the sun beam on your skin is a feeling you can

only experience if you go outside. You can sit and do nothing; just listen to the

sounds of nature and observe. Doing these at least once daily will help you realize

there is more to life than your phone.