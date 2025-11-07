YES! WORKING OUT CAN BE CUTE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The girls want their body to be tea for spring break, let’s admit it; but the problem lies with motivation. One thing that always gets me going is a good gym fit. Over the years, I’ve collected multiple pieces that are both cute and motivate me towards my gym goals. Each one of these items have survived volleyball, track, and weightlifting; these reliable and fashionable pieces will serve as staples for all your fitness endeavors.

First, let’s talk bottoms, theirs a multitude of different categories that must be covered for a well-rounded fitness closet. Those categories include warm weather bottoms, cold weather, and your everyday staples. Let’s begin with the tried-and-true Nike Pro Shorts; they come in different colors, lengths, and can withstand years of use. The Nike Pros are the peoples favorite for a reason, as an OG user I can vouch for their ability to last for years as well as their ability to match with any combo you can think of. The possibilities are endless.

Now, let’s talk some cold weather bottoms that can keep you warm for those winter runs and early morning lifts. My personal favorite is the Under Armour HeatGear Leggings, these are perfect for any workouts you have outside during murky weather or if your gym likes to keep the air blasting. These leggings keep you warm while still allowing you to breath and look fashionable, giving a sleek fitted look.

Furthermore, we have an everyday staple the Nike Sportswear Phoenix Sweatpants. These can be used as a pump cover, a part of your everyday rotation or an added layer on top of the Under Armour HeatGear Leggings. I know, I know, mixing brands is corny but if it works it works. Let’s move on to the tops as well as other staples for a curated fit, one thing every girl needs is a good reliable sports bra. I recommend any Nike Racerback; very supportive, in neutral colors, padded, and reliable. I’ve had my Nike sports bra for 3 years and the quality remains the same.

On top of a good sports bra everyone needs a shirt that’s both flattering, comfortable, and keeps you warm. My contender would have to be the Under Armour HeatGear Compression shirt, both the short and long sleeve are good additives to the workout rotation that are flattering on the body with different styles and colors.

Finally, the most essential thing of any gym fit, a bag. I know you’re thinking “Girl what do I look like bringing a bag to the gym?” Trust me, it’ll pull it all together. Using a tote or small duffle bag to hold all your gym essentials such as a water bottle, headphones, or after gym snack could make getting ready to work out that more motivating. All in all, utilizing stylish and reliable products such as these and focusing on the things that motivate you can push you to reach those banging body goals!