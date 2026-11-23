This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up, we watched our mothers as they raised us to be the young adults that we are today. I have always looked up to my mother because any obstacle that was thrown at her, she pushed through with a smile on her face. Now that we are older, we get to see how being a Black woman is an incredible honor, but it comes with hardships. Usually, as Black women, we are seen as being less capable, but we really are more than capable! That is why we must push through every day and prove society wrong about us. Today, Black women around the world are making impacts all over the world that have not been done before. For example, Keisha Lance Bottoms recently made history by being elected Georgia’s first Black female governor. Getting to that point takes a lot of work and can take a toll on your health.

The Consequences of being “Strong”

Trying to push yourself past the limit can affect you both mentally and physically if you are not treating yourself right. Mentally, you can begin to feel like you aren’t doing enough when you are doing more than enough. So many emotions can be built up, but you feel like there is no time to stop. Physically, your body can begin to decline and ache because of all the pressure being put onto it. For example, you could begin to have intense migraines, muscle pain, or even worse a stroke. It should never get that far to the point where your health is being put last.

Protecting Your Health

Your main priority needs to be staying healthy and not overworking yourself. There are many ways to calm your nerves and just relax for a second. For example, you can go biking, do yoga, and even take a scroll to just process everything. Another thing, you do not have to always be available. It is okay to say “NO” to have some time for yourself. If things seem to feel like they are getting out of control, just slow down and allow yourself to breathe.

Looking for Guidance

Do not be afraid to ask for help. Having someone to talk to can relieve the majority of the stress you are feeling, especially if they can relate. Talking to someone like a family member, friend, or even a professional can brighten the situation more than you may think.

The New Meaning of a “Strong Black Woman”

So, today I am giving a new meaning of being a “Strong Black Woman.” A strong black woman is a woman who is not afraid to put herself first, is open to talking with others, and finds hobbies to reduce stress. Your journey through life is not going to always be easy, so take it one step at a time, and you will succeed.