IS ROMANTICIZING YOUR LIFE A PRODUCTIVITY HACK OR JUST A TREND?

Are you hoping to look for beauty within your life? Do you want to wake up early to a morning routine, enjoy daily hobbies, watch the sunsets, dress in stylish clothes, and treat yourself? When romanticizing your life, all of these things can be accomplished. Although living life to its full potential can be a beautiful thing, is this a way of being productive, or a trend that everyone wants to hop on?

The Impact:

Romanticizing your life can help you view the beauty in each day. This helps you live life with a purpose even if it’s something small. Glamorize your hobbies that you enjoy. When you drink your morning coffee, sit down and enjoy every sip. Appreciate the breeze of the wind and the chirping birds when going on a walk. When romanticizing your life you are the main priority. You should want to reach your daily goals. If one of the goals is to work out that day, make it a priority without it feeling like a chore. This helps you fully appreciate the little things in life.

Feeling The Part:

One key takeaway when it comes to romanticizing your life is feeling like the best version of yourself. Practice self-care and self-love. Instead of wearing that oversized shirt today, try something more stylish that truly represents you. Listen to that playlist that makes you feel like the main character in life. Giving words of affirmation is essential to romanticizing. Let it be known that you are beautiful, who you aspire to be, and accomplish anything you put your mind to.

The Trend:

The trend to romanticize your life has been popular for some time. Looking on TikTok, you may come across short videos of creator’s everyday lives. In these videos everything seems so aesthetic to the eye. The perfect song is playing, the food looks amazing, the scenery looks refreshing, and the creator looks their best. Their day looks as if it is flawless. This may be the case for some, for others, not so much. Some people may record little bits of their lives to make it seem like the life they are living is perfect. This is not a healthy way of romanticizing life. While doing this, the whole purpose of enjoying life is gone.

The Right Way:

Romanticizing your life can be productive depending on how you practice it. Doing it for yourself instead of for social acceptance is the first step to practicing it in a healthy way. Never try to copy someone else’s way of living in hopes of making it your own. Instead, idolize the life you already have and make it meet your expectations. Your life is already meaningful and full of opportunities. It is the way you view your life that can change the whole perspective.

The Perspective:

Life is something that should always be cherished. Some people don’t realize the privileges that are constantly received in their everyday lives. You should want to be productive. You should want to have the best day and feel beautiful. Romanticizing your life for you and only you will guide you to becoming the woman you truly aspire to be. With that being said, romanticize your life in a healthy way. You deserve to be the protagonist in your own story.