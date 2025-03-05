BREAKING THE STIGMA: SEEKING MENTAL HELP IN COLLEGE

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College, for the most part, is the time of entry into adulthood. It’s supposed to be a thrilling time filled with new experiences, friends, and opportunities, but if I’m being honest, it can also be a headache. In college you make mistakes, you may lose friends, get homesick, fail a class or slip into unhealthy habits. Most of all, most college students are adjusting to a totally new environment, living alone for the first time or just generally learning how to manage their new life as a young adult. Let’s face it, navigating adult life can be stressful and it comes with new challenges without an instruction manual. However, college is not only a learning experience, but also a growing experience. Between class, exams, social gatherings, and work, you are likely to get overstimulated. The pressure of getting good grades, maintaining a great social life, and mental health can be draining.

Even though all of these things can be extremely overwhelming, some still hesitate to seek mental health support when things get too overwhelming. This is due to the stigma surrounding seeking mental health support, especially in certain environments, many students feel embarrassed or afraid to reach out because they don’t want to be judged. Some come from families where mental health isn’t openly discussed or supported, making it even harder to know where or how to seek help.

Somehow society has made it seem that having mental health struggles is a sign of weakness or something to be ashamed about, which is far from the truth. Recognizing that you need help and actively taking steps to seek mental help is one of the strongest things you can do. Therapy, counseling, and mental health programs are here for a reason, to support you, not judge you. Make sure to take your mental health just as seriously as your physical health. For example: if you’re feeling down physically, you can’t just ignore it without seeking some kind of support. The same goes for your mental health, just like physical sickness it’s always better to seek help before things get worse. Something like a small worry can easily turn into severe anxiety if not treated, which is why it’s great to seek resources before symptoms get worse. When feeling overwhelmed, remember that you are not alone. Your college campus should always have mental health resources that you can access, along with online sources or mental health organizations to bring awareness. Asking for help is a part of being strong, because you are actively working on changing things to become a better you. College is about learning, growing, and evolving into a better version of yourself, which all starts with your mind. Remember to think positive, always seek help when you need it, and don’t hesitate to tell others to do the same.