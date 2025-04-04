BOOST YOUR DOPAMINE: HEALTHY ALTERNATIVES TO SOCIAL MEDIA SCROLLING

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re a science major this may peak your interest, let’s break this down a little bit. A neurotransmitter is a chemical substance, and dopamine is a type of neurotransmitter also known as the “feel good” neurotransmitter. Dopamine sends signals to the body that feels like pleasure and reward. Most people assimilate dopamine with drugs, but social media can also produce the same feelings. Never fear, I’m here to show you different and healthier alternatives to boost your dopamine levels. Participating in physical exercise, listening to music, and mapping out goals to reach. Creating a space where you can showcase your creativity through music, painting, or journaling. All these activities can increase dopamine production. Growing up with no screen time may seem like a prison sentence, but now a little 30-minute break wouldn’t hurt. Remember when Disney did a day of play, we all know you just changed the channel to Nickelodeon. Trust me when I say shifting focus from mindless scrolling to rewarding activities that improve your mood, and overall productivity can increase your mental health.

One way to get a dopamine boost is through physical exercise. Activities like walking, running, yoga, and even dancing. These can trigger a healthy dopamine boost. You have a sense of accomplishment when you finish a workout routine, or you hit your goal of 30 minutes on the stair master. Regular exercise promotes better sleep and higher energy levels. This is a healthy alternative instead of social media.

Do you have an eye for beautiful colors or a good ear for unique beats? Creativity can create dopamine production by giving the brain a chance to participate in self-expression. You try a hand in painting or piecing together 808 beats, these allow you to feel a sense of fulfillment. Stepping back and looking at a project you create and that feeling of “Yes, I did that” is a dopamine rush. Instead of mindless scrolling, that satisfaction from a result you can touch, hold or explain with passion is a way of a dopamine rush.

Finally, setting goals must be the best dopamine rush out of the three. I know setting goals seems like a waste of time but if you set small ones that guide you to bigger ones your sense of accomplishment will grow. For example, you can give yourself three small goals in the morning. “Make my bed, fix breakfast, and pack my bag.” These seem small but can feel amazing once accomplished. Small goals can be the best part of your day.

Overall, it is true social media can give you a small burst of dopamine that is easy to receive over and over. These can often lead to negative results such as anxiety and decline in productivity. By taking on this new healthier lifestyle like exercise, creativity, and mindfulness can improve your mental health and emotional well-being. Instead of only relying on online gratification, these alternatives offer more self-connection and a positive introduction to a healthy lifestyle.