It is hard living in the era of social media. Many people develop body image issues due to the output of edited pictures by celebrities/influencers they desire to look like. Celebrities and/or influencers on social media receive surgeries to enhance or change their bodies. People tend only to post their best-looking and dressed up pictures of themselves, causing a false reality of standards for young women. As a result, viewers would start comparing themselves to these celebrities and doubt their looks, causing body dysmorphia. Body dysmorphia is a mental health condition where a person would spend a lot of time worrying about their appearance and the flaws about their body, even if the flaw is small or nonexistent to others. As a result of body dysmorphia, comparing, tearing down yourself, reassurance seeking, and possible future procedures can occur. A person can also use makeup as a scapegoat for body dysmorphia.

Another way a person can develop body dysmorphia is through their family and peers. They can push their values and opinions onto you and try to change you because they think their actions are right. Your family or peers may find teasing about your looks harmless, but it can damage the way you see yourself. Parents play a key role in someone’s opinion about themselves. It is common for children to look up to their parents and want to accomplish whatever they would find acceptable. A young girl’s desire to lose weight is often associated with her mother’s encouragement of weight loss. By suggesting unhealthy diets, they could exert pressure on them to make a change. The child’s mental health would soon deteriorate as a result, and they would constantly think negatively about themselves. As a result, these girls would then begin to impose their values on other people.

The best way to avoid body image issues is to be confident. Wear the type of clothes that enhance your body. Do not look for criticism. Do not respond to criticism. Keep in mind that social media is not the real world, try to love yourself for you. Do not compare yourself to others, only you can judge yourself. Treat yourself and your body better. Lastly, start living your life for you and connect with your body.