Locking In Early: Tips for Developing Rock-Solid Study Habits This Semester

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Stevens chapter.

The start of the semester feels like a fresh slate: new classes, new professors, and endless possibilities to crush your goals. But let’s be real, when coming back from break, staying focused and developing good study habits early can feel daunting. The key is starting strong and setting yourself up for success before the midterms and finals frenzy hits. Here are 10 tips to help you lock in from day one.

1. Find Your Reason

Before diving into the details of study habits, reflect on why you’re here. What are your personal and academic goals this semester? Whether it’s boosting your GPA, getting into your dream grad program, or simply learning something new, having a clear “why” keeps you motivated. Write that reason down and revisit it often.

2. Get Organized Early

Use a Planner or Calendar App: As soon as I get my syllabi I like to mark down all of my exam dates, project deadlines, and any recurring assignments. A visual reminder of your workload with your larger tasks helps prevent last-minute surprises.

Break Down Big Tasks: A 10-page paper seems intimidating until you split it into manageable steps like brainstorming, researching, drafting, and editing. Write down personal deadlines for each part in your planner or calendar to help you stay on task.

Declutter Your Space: Whether you study in your dorm, the library, or a cozy café, keeping your study space tidy can work wonders for your focus.

3. Set a Routine and Stick to It

Creating a consistent schedule is the backbone of strong study habits. Identify your most productive times of day and block off those hours for focused work. But don’t forget to balance your academic commitments with breaks, exercise, and social time.

4. Start Small and Build Momentum

If you’re not used to structured study sessions, start with short 25-30 minute blocks followed by a 5-minute break. Gradually increase the length of your focused sessions as you build stamina.

5. Leverage Campus Resources

From the library to writing center and drop-in tutoring, Stevens offers many free resources designed to help you succeed. If you like working with others,form a study group with classmates who bring different strengths to the table. Collaboration can boost understanding and make studying more enjoyable.

6. Cut Down on Distractions

Go Device-Free: Turn off notifications or use focus apps to avoid the temptation of doom scrolling on Tik Tok.

Study in the Right Environment: If you get distracted easily, steer clear of noisy lounges or spots with too much foot traffic.

Use Background Noise Wisely: Some people thrive with instrumental music or white noise. Figure out what works best for you!

7. Experiment with Study Methods

Not all study techniques work for everyone, so don’t be afraid to mix it up and try new things!

Active Recall: Instead of passively rereading notes, quiz yourself on key concepts.

Mind Maps: Visual learners can benefit from connecting ideas in diagram form.

Teach What You Learn: Explaining concepts to a friend or even to yourself can reveal gaps in your understanding.

8. Prioritize Sleep, Nutrition, and Wellness

Burnout isn’t glamorous, and it won’t help you ace that cs exam. Prioritize the basics:

Get 7-8 hours of sleep every night.

Stay hydrated and fuel your brain with nourishing meals.

Incorporate movement into your day to boost energy and reduce stress.

9. Embrace Progress, Not Perfection

You won’t master everything in one night—and that’s okay. Celebrate small wins, like completing a tough assignment or getting through a long reading. Learning is a process, not a race.

10. Don’t Hesitate to Ask for Help

Whether you’re feeling overwhelmed or struggling with coursework, reaching out is a sign of strength. Professors, TAs, tutors, and mentors are there to support you. Take advantage of office hours and don’t be afraid to advocate for yourself.

The beginning of the semester is the perfect time to establish habits that will carry you through the weeks ahead. By staying organized, experimenting with study techniques, and prioritizing your mental and physical health, you’ll be unstoppable.

Locking in isn’t just about academic success—it’s about building a foundation for personal growth and self-confidence. You’ve got this!