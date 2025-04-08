Graduation – Leaving, Becoming, Remembering

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s a quiet moment in the chaos of graduation day that no one really talks about. It happens

in between the hugs and the photos, in the silence before your name is called, or maybe in the

walk back from the ceremony at PNC in late May. You pause, and it hits you. This place, this life

you built over the past four years… you’re leaving it.

But it’s not just about leaving, it’s about becoming.

Graduation is a milestone not because of the gown or the diploma, but because of the journey it

represents. It’s the transformation that happened slowly, then all at once. It’s the growth that

came not just from what we studied, but from what we survived. The all-nighters, the

heartbreaks, the self-doubt, the failures. The nights you questioned everything. The mornings

you got up anyway.

And that’s what makes this moment so meaningful. You didn’t just make it – you earned it.

College is where we learned how to build a life from scratch. How to start over. How to speak

up. How to listen. How to take care of ourselves and others. How to walk into a room and take

up space. How to sit with discomfort and still move forward. And somewhere in the middle of all

of that, we figured out who we are, or at least, who we’re becoming.

We leave behind more than dorm rooms and lecture halls. We leave behind pieces of ourselves,

versions of us that existed only at Stevens, at this time. The person who sobbed after failing a

test (definitely me). The person who laughed so hard in the dining hall they couldn’t breathe. The

person who applied to the internship even though they were scared they wouldn’t get it.

Each version mattered. Each one built the person walking across the stage.

Graduation doesn’t mean you have it all figured out. It means you’re brave enough to begin

again. To carry the lessons, the memories, and the questions with you. And to step into the

unknown, not with certainty – but with courage.

So take one last look around. Let it mean something. Let it hurt a little. That pain means it

mattered. That this place mattered.

And now, it’s our turn to matter somewhere new.