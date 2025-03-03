The Best Study Spots At St. Johns University

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

St. John’s University boasts a vibrant campus, always bustling with activity and offering many opportunities to participate in various events. But, occasionally, you may crave a peaceful and secluded spot to retreat to, where you can focus on your studies and savor some quiet time.

The university provides several ideal locations for focused studying, whether you prefer a cozy indoor space or a peaceful outdoor setting. The University Library, located in St. Augustine Hall offers a distraction-free environment, featuring designated quiet zones, private study rooms and extensive research resources, making it an ideal choice for students. It also has a great place to grab a quick breakfast at Einstein Bros. Bagels and a good cup of iced coffee on the way in.

For a more modern setting, consider the D’Angelo Center’s (DAC) fourth floor, which boasts comfortable seating, large windows with scenic views of the New York City skyline and a peaceful atmosphere. You can also catch the sports team practicing on the field. Before heading up to the fourth floor, consider taking a short break to grab a Starbucks coffee on the third floor and catch up with friends.

To escape the crowds on cooler days, head to the lower levels of the DAC or the Marillac Cafeteria during off-peak hours, where you’ll find a quiet corner with plenty of seating. If you prefer to study off-campus, consider visiting local cafés near campus, which offer a warm atmosphere, or head to nearby public libraries, which provide quieter settings and additional resources. The key to finding the right study space lies in identifying what suits your personal preferences, be it complete silence, a bit of background noise or a scenic view.

To maintain focus and productivity, finding the perfect study spot at St. John’s University is crucial. You can choose from a variety of study spots that fit your style, including the quiet atmosphere of St. Augustine Hall, the modern DAC, or a nearby café. The campus offers a unique blend of vibrant student life and peaceful retreats, allowing you to achieve academic success while also savoring quiet moments of solitude. The ideal study space is one that enables you to focus, stay motivated and maximize your learning experience.