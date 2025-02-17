Self Care 101: Easy and Affordable Ways to Practice Self Care

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

College life is a balancing act. Between classes, assignments, part-time jobs and maintaining a social life, it’s easy to forget about taking care of yourself. The world often portrays self-care as expensive spa days, luxury skincare products or trendy wellness retreats, but the truth is that self-care is about what makes you feel good, and it doesn’t have to cost a fortune.

Many of us feel pressured by social media and advertising to think that true self-care means spending money we don’t have. Whether it’s the latest $50 face mask or a celebrity-endorsed wellness routine, the message is often clear: “If you don’t spend money on yourself, you’re not doing self-care right.” But that’s not true. Self-care is about feeling good, recharging your energy and being kind to yourself—without breaking the bank. Here are some easy and affordable ways to practice self-care as a college student:

Get Enough Rest

Many students brag about pulling all-nighters, but lack of sleep can lead to stress, anxiety and difficulty focusing. You deserve rest, and prioritizing sleep is one of the best self-care habits you can develop. If a noisy dorm makes it difficult to sleep, try earplugs, which typically range for $5-$10, or a free white noise app. Set a bedtime and stick to it as much as possible—your mind and body will thank you.

Eat Nourishing Foods Without Stressing Over Diets

A lot of health influencers make eating well seem like it requires fancy superfoods and expensive meal plans, but it doesn’t. Affordable, nutrient-rich foods like eggs, oats and frozen veggies can keep you feeling full and energized. Don’t stress about eating “perfectly,” just aim for balance and hydration. Carrying a reusable water bottle and drinking enough water throughout the day is also one of the easiest (and cheapest) self-care habits to maintain.

Move Your Body for Joy, Not Perfection

Exercise is often portrayed as something you have to do to achieve a “perfect” body, but that’s not the goal. Movement should make you feel good, not be a punishment. You don’t need an expensive gym membership — free YouTube workouts, a walk around campus or even a dance break in your dorm are all great ways to stay active and relieve stress. Find a form of movement that brings you joy, and don’t worry about what it looks like; what matters is how it makes you feel.

Skin Care

The beauty industry makes billions by convincing us we need a 10-step skincare routine filled with expensive serums, toners and creams. But the truth? Simple and affordable skincare can be just as effective. A gentle drugstore cleanser, a good moisturizer and SPF are really all you need. DIY face masks with ingredients like honey and yogurt can be just as fun and relaxing as a high-end spa treatment. Skincare should be about self-care, not draining your bank account.

Create a Calm and Cozy Environment

A clean and organized space can have a big impact on your mental health. Take 10 minutes each day to tidy up your room, make your bed and declutter your desk. You can add fairy lights ($10), a favorite blanket or a scented candle (under $10) that can help create a peaceful atmosphere.

Give Yourself a Break from Social Media

Scrolling through perfectly curated photos on social media can make anyone feel like they’re not doing enough. But remember: social media is a highlight reel, not real life. Take breaks from constant scrolling, unfollow accounts that make you feel insecure and set boundaries for screen time. Your mental health is more important than keeping up with an algorithm.

Be Kind to Yourself — You’re Doing Enough

One of the most important self-care practices is being kind to yourself. College is hard, and you’re not expected to have everything figured out. It’s okay to have bad days. It’s okay to take breaks. It’s okay to not be productive 24/7. Speak to yourself the way you would a friend—encourage yourself, celebrate small wins and let go of unrealistic expectations. You are enough, just as you are.