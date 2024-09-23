This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

As the new semester begins and academic demands increase, it’s important to carve out some time for self-care. Many students find themselves lost in the endless scroll through social media or binge-watching television, often at the expense of their mental and emotional health. Engaging in activities that bring you joy can significantly improve your quality of life, providing a much-needed rest from academic pressures. The good news is that starting a new hobby doesn’t have to be time-consuming. Here are five low-maintenance hobbies that are perfect for college students:

Junk Journaling: Junk journaling is an increasingly popular trend on social media that beautifully marries creativity and personal expression. This hobby involves repurposing recycled and personal materials – such as menus, stickers, tickets and photographs– to create a record of your experiences. For college students, junk journaling offers numerous advantages. It encourages emotional expression and self-awareness, which is crucial during demanding college years. Participating in this pastime not only helps reduce stress but also enhances mood and provides a sense of perspective. On top of that, the act of creating this journal can sharpen cognitive skills through organization, planning and reflection. If you are a creative individual looking for a new outlet to strengthen your well-being and mindfulness, consider a junk journal. Not only will it improve your college experience, but it will also serve as a meaningful way to process and reflect on your life journey.

Baking: Baking is more than just an enjoyable activity; this hobby offers several benefits for college students, including stress reduction, improved cognitive function and a fulfilling sense of accomplishment. You can start with store-bought cookie dough, gradually progressing to making dough from scratch as you gain confidence. Baking promotes relaxation, improves mood and helps with motor skills while sparking creativity. The countless recipes available online makes baking accessible and enjoyable. Whether you share your delicious treats with friends and family or savor them for yourself, baking is a perfect low-maintenance hobby to add to your college life!

Yoga: Exercise is vital for both physical and mental health, but it can sometimes feel like a chore. Yoga offers an alternative that combines movement with mindfulness, making exercise enjoyable. This practice helps with flexibility, strength and balance, while also improving back pain, posture and respiration. Mentally, yoga promotes relaxation, reduces stress, and boosts mood. One of yoga’s greatest advantages is the ability to fit in short sessions throughout the day, which is beneficial for college students navigating time management. Incorporate yoga into your routine to improve your physical and mental health!

Reading: Reading is a timeless hobby that offers a variety of content, from online articles and classic novels to journals of famous authors, ensuring there’s always something that piques your interest. You can read anywhere – between classes, while waiting for public transportation or in your dorm. This easy and affordable activity has plenty of benefits, including stress reduction, improved memory and vocabulary, improved concentration for your studies and even promotes better sleep. Dive into the pages of a good book and rediscover the joys of reading!

Photography: Today’s advanced technology means you don’t need a bulky camera to capture stunning images. Photography is an excellent hobby that encourages creativity, allowing you to document lasting memories and appreciate the beauty of the world around you. Plus, it’s an activity you can enjoy anywhere, whether in your neighborhood or on your travels. If you develop a passion for it, this hobby can even become a small business or a career. Explore the world of photography and find your creative potential!

Try out these low-maintenance hobbies to bring some joy to your college life and make some time to be you!