How to Manage Your Mental Health as a College Student

College life can be incredibly challenging. With academic pressure, the transition to independence, financial stress and countless other issues, prioritizing yourself is more important than ever. Here are some effective strategies to help you manage your mental health as a college student.

First, let’s start with the myths versus the facts.

Myth #1: Mental health issues are a sign of weakness.

Fact: Mental health challenges are medical conditions that can affect anyone, regardless of strength or resilience. They result from a combination of genetic, biological, environmental, and psychological factors. Struggling does not indicate weakness; it reflects the human experience.

Myth #2: Mental health problems are uncommon among college students.

Fact: Contrary to popular belief, many students experience anxiety, depression, or stress during their academic journey. According to the NCHA Spring 2024 survey, 20% of college students reported serious psychological distress, 49.7% reported feelings of loneliness and 50.5% reported feelings of moderate to severe stress. Having open conversations about mental health is crucial to better your life.

Myth #3: You can always tell when someone is struggling with their mental health.

Fact: Many people hide their mental health struggles behind a smile or façade. It’s essential to be mindful that someone may be struggling, even if they appear fine on the outside.

Now that you know all the facts, let’s explore some more practical strategies for managing your mental health.

Time management: Effective time management is crucial for academic success. One useful technique is to set realistic goals. Instead of overwhelming yourself, aim for three daily goals: A physical goal (like a 30-minute walk or yoga), a mental goal (such as studying or planning your day) and a spiritual goal (like meditating or journaling). These little wins throughout your day can truly change your life.

Establishing a Routine: Creating a daily routine can boost productivity and prevent burnout. Start your day with a consistent wake-up time, allowing yourself time to stretch and breathe deeply before getting out of bed. This helps reduce morning anxiety and signals your body that it’s time to wake up. Hydrating first thing can boost energy levels and improve mental clarity. Equally important is your nighttime routine. Create a calming pre-sleep routine, such as dimming the lights, reading or taking a warm shower to signal to your body that it’s time to unwind. Before bed, write down three things you’re grateful for – this can help shift your focus to the positive aspects of your life.

Relaxation: When overwhelmed, finding ways to relax can be challenging. Consider practicing deep breathing techniques, such as Diaphragmatic Breathing, where the stomach expands with each inhalation and contracts with each exhalation. This method calms your mind and helps you refocus.

Study Habits: Balancing academics with mental health can be tough. When studying, incorporate breaks using the Pomodoro Technique: break work into 25-minute intervals followed by short breaks. After completing four intervals, take a longer break of 15-30 minutes. This method can help minimize distractions, prevent burnout and improve motivation.

Social Connection: Social isolation can negatively impact mental health. To help keep yourself from falling down this path, try to schedule a regular lunch or coffee date with a friend, or consider joining a club. Clubs provide a sense of community and help students build friendships, reducing feelings of loneliness and isolation.

Creative Outlets: Pursuing creative hobbies can provide much-needed “me time” and serve as a powerful form of self-expression and reflection, helping to alleviate stress.

Positive Affirmations: Many people underestimate the power of positive self-talk. It can significantly reshape your perspective and help to eliminate negative thoughts. Try an app or purchase some affirmation cards to see the benefits of positive self-talk in your routine.

Seek help: While these strategies can help manage mental health, sometimes professional support is necessary–and that’s perfectly okay! Recognize the signs that indicate it’s time to reach out. Persistent sadness and anxiety that is affecting your daily life can be a sign to seek help. Therapy is a great resource for managing mental health! Utilize St. John’s confidential and free counseling services!

By taking time to work on these strategies and being proactive about your mental health, you can navigate the complexities of college life more effectively, setting yourself up for personal and academic success. Remember, you are not alone, it is okay to not be okay, and support is ALWAYS available.