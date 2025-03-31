This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

Fun ways to celebrate Women’s History Month include honoring the wonderful women in your life who have supported you, achieved great things and made sacrifices in a society that has often been dominated by men, as well as recognizing the ongoing struggle for gender equality. This month, a woman is celebrating herself and the women around her who have overcome various societal challenges and are now empowered, willing to take bold steps and do anything for her own personal growth and development.

Spend a day with the best woman you know, whether it’s your mom, grandma, aunt or a supportive relative or friend who’s always been there for you; she’s someone you can always lean on. She has been there for you at your worst and been there in your best. She’s always there to support you and take you out to their favorite restaurant or her favorite dessert place. You’ve shared a special moment with each other, allowing you to truly connect and express your gratitude for having such an amazing person in your life, who has always been there to support you whenever you felt down or sad. Be thankful to her, be grateful. Put a smile on her face.

Another way is to host a movie night, invite your friends or close relatives and have a girls’ night where you can do self-care. Wear a face mask, eye mask and lip mask, then get your favorite snacks. The hostess can even prepare personalized snack bags for each person, filled with their preferred treats to make the night more personalized. Don’t forget a fuzzy blanket to keep you warm, and watch films directed by women or featuring strong female leads, such as “Hidden Figures,” “Little Women” or documentaries about inspirational women. This idea doesn’t have to break the bank, and it can be a lot of fun, putting a big smile on faces and inspiring women to take on the world.

To demonstrate your support for local shops and contribute to the growth of the community, consider patronizing small businesses owned and operated by women entrepreneurs. Buying one or two items from their product line can act as a strong motivator for single women or individuals facing financial difficulties, thereby empowering them to persevere with their business endeavors and fulfill their fundamental necessities. By supporting them, you can inspire a multitude of other women who face daily struggles or want to start a business, and help them share their unique story, no matter how small it may seem, as it can still grow, evolve, and ultimately have a profound impact on their lives and the lives of those around them.

Let’s celebrate Women’s History Month by empowering others and promoting support for women in a society that often poses challenges. We can debunk the misconception that women are incapable of performing certain jobs or skills based solely on their gender, and instead, prove them wrong. We’re here to empower and encourage women to continue driving change in the way the world views them.