By: Amelia-Rose Williams

You know when your teachers said, “That’s not going to fly in college!” Well, I’m here to prove them wrong. Balancing academics in college can be hard; depending on your major, you may find yourself doing more work than your friends/peers in other majors. However, I’m here to tell you that there is a solution to that problem.

What I’ve found that has worked best for me and has reflected in my performance is setting aside designated days for each subject. Your academics shouldn’t consume your life. It’s important to stay ahead of the game while making sure you give yourself enough time to breathe.

First, as soon as the semester starts, check which books you need for each class and double-check with your professors whether any are needed at all. Second, during the first week, make sure you check what work you have to complete and get it done immediately.

Doing so will quickly train your brain to work in work mode and out of procrastination. To hone in on this skill, be consistent with this procedure, train your brain to recognise as soon as there is work posted to get it done. It’s always better to be prepared than to leave things until the last minute.

Lastly, set aside time for the things that are important to you, whether that’s going to the gym, hangouts with friends, work, hobby investment or just some downtime. College is important; it’s setting you up for your future; however, you are important, too. This is your future and your most experimental years, where we are transitioning from teens into young adults. We’re allowed to make mistakes and be a little selfish, so remember to be kind to yourself.