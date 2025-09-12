What to Do When You’ve Got Freshers’ Flu

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It feels like deja vu. For the past four years, I have arrived in St Andrews feeling better than ever: well rested, full of Vitamin D from the summer sun, healthy, and in high spirits. And just when I think that I’m immune to the notorious freshers’ flu that knocks everyone down like bowling pins, the universe shows me I’m not – nobody is.

It makes sense – St Andrews is a small town with 10,000 students and 8,000 locals roaming around. And when we all come back together, considering that half of the student body is international, and I can guarantee most of us did not stay in St Andrews, it’s a perfect petri dish for illness to thrive.

Over the past week, I’ve been knocked down by the notorious freshers’ flu, and just two days later, I’m already feeling 100% – but it wasn’t always like this. In my first year, freshers’ flu took me out for almost two weeks. In my second year, it lasted a week. By my third year, I was back to four days of bed rest. Now, I’m very familiar with this annoying illness and have plenty of tips and tricks so you can get back into the fun of freshers’ week as quickly as possible.

My first tip is the hardest to hear, but it’s to rest. Freshers’ week is packed with a million different activities, nights out, and people to meet. Taking a day off isn’t fun, but it’s necessary. When the freshers’ flu and I first met many years ago, I refused to let it defeat me. I kept going to nights out, meeting new friends, and having fun until my body couldn’t handle it anymore. Had I given myself time to rest, even just for a day, my recovery would have been much quicker, and I would have returned to the activities sooner. This week, I took a day off to rest, and I feel 100 times better just a day later. Mayo Clinic studies show that lack of sleep both prolongs and worsens your illness. So trust me – take a night off the Union if you’re feeling under the weather, so you can enjoy many more nights there when you’re healthy.

The second tip I have is to take advantage of fresh air. While Scottish weather doesn’t always allow for walks outside, September is the best month of the year for sunshine and warm weather. When you’re feeling up for it, take a walk outside. Routes like Lade Braes or a walk on East or West Sands are perfect because they require low effort, yet allow you to enjoy nature as a natural form of medicine. The UK government’s Health Security Agency explains that getting outside in fresh air not only helps your system recover but also gets air circulating. So even if you don’t feel well enough to go outside and walk, open a window and let some fresh air in.

Trust me, I’m American, so I’ve come prepared for the question: which medicines or products can I use to make myself feel better?! The first non-negotiables for me while I am ill are the Migraine Relief Hats and Kool n’ Soothe Migraine strips. When my body is working overtime fighting off a virus, especially a strong one like the flu, I get overheated and feel worse because of it. These caps cool my body temperature and help me feel a bit more sane. Boots sells Vicks First Defence nasal spray, which my entire flat practically worships after four years of welcoming the freshers’ flu into our home. According to Harvard Health, it’s proven that your sleep worsens with illness due to the body’s inflammatory response to infection. I’m used to strong American medications like NyQuil to help me sleep when I’m feeling ill in the evenings, but Night Nurse in the UK is top notch. To buy it here, you will chat with an on-site pharmacist (but don’t worry, this is not their first time dealing with students with freshers’ flu).

Trust me, I know how tough it is to have freshers’ flu. This isn’t my first rodeo; and semester two freshers’ flu will likely strike me. But one of the biggest lessons I’ve learned the hard way at college is to listen to your body. When you’re sick, rest. Pushing yourself will only lengthen your illness and cause you to miss even more fun! So whether you follow the holistic steps or head straight to the pharmacy, take care of yourself so you can shake off your freshers’ flu.