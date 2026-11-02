What My Mom’s Breast Cancer Journey Taught Me About Health

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

TW: This article contains references to cancer and illness. Reader discretion is advised.

After seeing how gracefully my mom handled her breast cancer diagnosis, I found a new appreciation for the way she approaches her health and lifestyle.

My mom has always been the most active, wellness-focused person I know. I grew up going to yoga classes, practicing meditations, and hearing about yet another life-changing “superfood.” Growing up, this hyper-focus on health and nutrition felt a bit excessive. Between the vitamins, supplements, collagen powders, and green juices, some could say she embodied the stereotypical Whole Foods-obsessed LA mom.

It’s easy to roll your eyes at your mom’s seemingly endless health kicks when you’re young. Similarly, as I’ve grown up, I’ve also felt the constant bombardment of new health and wellness advice thrown at society. We’re told to exercise, prioritise sleep, and keep up with the latest wellness craze or Aura Ring equivalent. I find it difficult to maintain this “perfect lifestyle” as a young adult, with responsibilities and a to-do list that already feels never-ending.

However, my relationship with my mom has shown me what it looks like to genuinely enjoy taking care of yourself, and in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, I want to share some aspects of her mindset that have shaped her approach to wellness and, in turn, have influenced my own.

Investing in Yourself

My mom has always approached her health with her future in mind and has become much more intentional about taking care of herself after her diagnosis. I watched her create her own supplement regimen, research and build an understanding of nutrition, and explore what foods can maximise her well-being. She is incredibly consistent in these routines too, knowing that achieving her long-term goals is dependent on her present actions.

But what stands out is that her motivation goes beyond simply protecting her future health. The significance is not just in the vitamins she takes or the leafy greens she eats, but in the genuine excitement she finds in taking care of herself. She approaches her lifestyle with a curiosity that is contagious, and I know she isn’t pursuing health because a certain doctor or social media page told her to; her motivation is internal.

I’ve noticed myself beginning to adopt this mindset too. Rather than viewing exercise as something I need to check off my to-do list, I find myself wanting to go on walks and be active because I genuinely enjoy how it makes me feel. It’s a good start to my day, makes me feel productive, and gives me something to look forward to. I think this approach to wellness is valuable; it’s uplifting to be able to make choices that will benefit your future self. My mom has taught me that taking care of yourself becomes much more rewarding when it’s something you want to do rather than something you feel you should do.

The Power of Perspective

My mom is also one of the most positive people I know. For as long as I can remember, she has been into some self-help book, gratitude practice, or inspirational quote kick. Personally, I often found these kinds of things frustrating, feeling that life’s challenges are just too heavy to be solved by a few words of inspirational talk. Over time, though, I began to understand that these outlets were never about making things instantly better for my mom; they instead were a grounding force for her.

My mom approached her emotional health with the same intention as her physical health, and understood the importance of looking after her mental well-being when faced with the diagnosis. Watching her navigate this uncertainty has made me appreciate how eagerly she chose to stay positive. I am impressed by and admire her ability to reframe situations and recognise what she has to be grateful for, even when circumstances are far from ideal.

Research has also explored this relationship between optimism and health, highlighting the possibility that positivity can be linked to managing stress and maintaining focus on long-term health goals. I see this correlation in my mom’s experience; she has explained that her diagnosis has given her a new perspective on what truly matters, helping her focus less on everyday stresses and more on living a fulfilling life. I truly believe her outlook has helped me understand that perspective is everything, and that we do have the power to reframe tough situations, even if it feels like the last thing we want to do.

Like Mother Like Daughter

I’m not suggesting that everyone needs to adopt or follow a particular set of wellness tips. I know it’s not that simple, and that we learn and grow through our own experiences. Watching someone I love make her health and well-being such an intentional priority has had a lasting impact on how I approach my own. I’ve found myself becoming more like her, appreciating the little routines that make me feel good and taking a step back to ground myself in the present.

Watching my mom turn a frightening situation into something she found passion and power in has taught me that wellness doesn’t have to be motivated by fear or pressure; it can come from simply appreciating yourself. A seemingly obvious thought, but one I believe we need to be reminded of.