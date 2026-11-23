This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you search “coffee” in my camera roll, over a hundred pictures come up, which makes telling people I haven’t had one in six months feel slightly unconvincing. I’m Costa Rican, and we like to say coffee is in our blood, but I also grew up with coffee plantations around me and remember visiting them, eating the raw coffee fruit and having chocolate-covered coffee beans. It was a normal part of growing up, something woven into everyday life and the culture around me. I’ve been drinking it since I was nine, long before I had any reason to think about needing caffeine, and it has always felt connected to home. I genuinely love the taste, and having a cup in the morning, sometimes followed by another in the afternoon, was such a familiar part of my day that I rarely thought about whether I wanted it.

When you’re generally an anxious person, you get used to being told to cut down on things that might make it worse, and coffee was something that kept coming up.

I quickly understood that constantly consuming a central nervous system stimulant that blocks the brain’s natural relaxation signals and pumps my body with cortisol may not be the best combination. The thing is, understanding the advice and wanting to follow it were very different things. Eventually, I decided to try because I wanted to know whether it would make a difference for me, even if part of me was hoping I’d discover that coffee could stay.

I didn’t stop overnight, partly because I knew how attached I was to the habit. I started having coffee every other day, eventually brought it down to once a week, then moved to matcha, followed by tea, until I reached a point where I wasn’t having any of them regularly. It sounds quite manageable when I write it down like that, but there were migraines and cravings along the way, and I missed being able to have a coffee without thinking about the decision I had made.

What I hadn’t really considered was how giving up coffee would make me look at the rest of my morning. I’m a creature of habit, and I like being able to mentally tick things off as I do them, which means even a familiar routine can become something I’m trying to get through. For some reason, I always seemed to be rushing, even through the parts of my morning that I supposedly enjoyed, and I hadn’t really stopped to question why.

I spend quite a lot of time questioning myself in other ways, especially when it comes to productivity. I can overanalyse how I’ve spent an afternoon and end up feeling that I should have done more, even when I was tired and needed the break. Considering how much thought I give to those decisions, it surprised me that coffee had never really been up for discussion. It was already part of the routine, and I liked it, so I assumed it was adding something good.

I think that was the part I found hardest to admit, because I genuinely associated coffee with feeling better, yet I felt more at ease once I stopped drinking it. I had been thinking about how to get through my day while overlooking the possibility that something within that day was making it feel harder. Because coffee was so familiar, whatever effect it was having had become difficult to separate from how I thought I normally felt.

I can’t know exactly how much of the difference came from giving up coffee and how much came from paying more attention to my pace, but the experience made me less willing to assume that familiarity automatically means something is helpful. Sometimes you only notice what something has been taking out of you once you’ve had a little time without it, which is frustrating when you’re someone who would quite like to understand everything before making a decision.

I also know how easily I could turn that realisation into another thing to overthink, and I don’t want to spend my life inspecting every small pleasure for a hidden problem. What felt useful here was allowing myself to try a change without needing to decide that coffee was terrible or that I had been wrong to enjoy it. I could love it and still acknowledge that having it every day might no longer feel good for me.

Six months later, the best way I can describe the difference is that I feel like I can breathe a little more. I’m still an anxious person, but I feel more comfortable without coffee, and I no longer feel that I need it to begin my day. I enjoy tea or matcha from time to time, so I’m not completely caffeine-free, but I’m okay with having a morning that doesn’t involve either.

I still miss coffee a lot, especially because of how much it reminds me of home, and I don’t think that feeling needs to disappear for this decision to make sense. Giving it up has made me more curious about the things I accept as part of my day without noticing how they leave me feeling, even when I’m busy questioning everything else. I’m trying to give that feeling a little more attention, and to leave myself enough time in the morning to notice it before I’m already thinking about what comes next.