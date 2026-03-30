The Best Apps and Tech to Reduce Your Screen Time

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It certainly sounds counterintuitive, but it turns out apps and technology may help you get off your phone. We all know the harm it’s doing to us, and yet…it’s so hard to quit. Not only because it’s so addicting, but also for many of us, ditching our smartphones entirely just isn’t practical.

Still, reducing our screen time, especially time spent scrolling on TikTok, Instagram, and X, is a goal for many, including me! Even apps you wouldn’t necessarily consider as ‘social media’, like Letterboxd and Duolingo, can keep users hooked, something that British Vogue editor Radhika Seth noticed. It seems modern problems may require modern solutions.

Opal

I’ve used Opal consistently for almost six months, and while my screen time isn’t as low as I would like, it’s certainly made me more mindful of it since I downloaded the app. Opal restricts access to apps that you’ve specified during certain time periods of the day, like blocking all social media from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. One feature I’ve been using is the lock function, which lets you get a certain number of ‘unlocks’ per day for your restricted apps for a specific period. This has been good for me, since my day-to-day schedule usually varies, but I often find myself opening my phone out of habit, boredom, or to procrastinate.

Opal makes it harder to access your apps than Apple’s built-in Screen Time settings, but with the free version, you can definitely still bypass it fairly easily. Opal Pro will run you $100 a year or $20 each month, but it makes it harder to unlock apps. Although students can apply for up to a 50% discount on the Pro version, it may be a worthy investment.

One Sec

Whenever you open an app that you’ve listed, One Sec will lead you through a breathing exercise. In addition to guiding you to take a deep breath, the app also shows how many times you’ve tried to open your flagged apps. Its free version only allows you to block one app, whereas upgrading to their Pro version for $15 a year will let you use it with unlimited apps.

Brick

Brick is a physical 2-inch cube that serves as a ‘key’ to lock and unlock selected apps. When you tap, or “brick”, your phone, the program will block access to any apps and websites you choose via the accompanying app.

I have yet to try this one out, but some swear by it. For example, New York Times contributor, Elissa Sanci, claims that Brick’s helped her rethink the way she spends time and made “physically logging off” possible.

For those who have tried other apps and set screen time limits but find the “Ignore Limit” button too easy to click, Brick seems like a great solution. Many cite the physical element as its biggest advantage. For example, leaving the Brick on your fridge lets you access only your chosen apps at home, and maybe even putting it downstairs may deter you from un-bricking.

I admit, it’s paradoxical, but if you’re one of many who aim to reduce their screen time this year, new apps and technologies may make it easier. Tools like Opal, One Sec, and Brick block access and interrupt the habit loop that keeps us scrolling. Of course, simpler solutions like putting your notifications on silent, leaving your phone in another room, or turning your phone to black and white could be just as effective for some. Though if you’re looking for something a bit more structured, these apps might be worth a try. Ultimately, they show that even a small pause can be powerful enough to produce a lasting lifestyle change.