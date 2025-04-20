Switch Your Morning Scroll to a Morning Stroll

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The familiar morning alarm sounds. You reach for the snooze button, and if you’re anything like me, I can guess exactly what will routinely follow. Responding to missed texts. Checking your overflowing email inbox. And why not top it off with a scroll through Instagram and TikTok? It’s all fun and games until you’ve been in bed for thirty minutes longer than you had intended and are now scrolling into a rabbit hole that you can’t escape.

This rabbit hole of endless scrolling isn’t completely our fault. Scientific research can explain why this happens, specifically in the morning. This science also proves the problematic nature of these morning scroll rampages. Jay Rai, an expert Psychologist and Forbes contributor in mental health neuroscience, explains that the human brain switches wave forms during the process of waking up. The process starts with delta waves (deep sleep), then theta waves (daydreaming/hazy state), and finally alpha waves (awake but not fully alert). When you grab your phone first thing in the morning, your body must bypass both theta and alpha waves to switch from deep sleep to wide awake (beta waves).

Not only is this problematic as your body is forced to skip necessary functions to have a more relaxing wake-up, but when checking your phone immediately after you wake up, you are the most susceptible to information. This can be positive, for example, if you see an adorable video of puppy yoga or a tarot card reader who predicts you will meet the love of your life! The issue lies in our inability to control the content we consume on social media and our phones in general. It’s possible that the first thing you see on your phone could be a tragic news article or an urgent email from your professor. This negative and alarming content may instil an anxious mindset for the day ahead, so perhaps we ought to switch our morning scroll to a morning stroll.

The health benefits of walking are endless. Especially when it’s the first thing you do for the day, walking can set your mind and body up for a more relaxed and productive day. According to Harvard Health, walking first thing in the morning boosts your immune function, relieves joint pain, decreases the risk of breast cancer, and even subsides your sweet tooth (something a midnight-snacking college student like me could use)!

Swapping your morning scroll for a morning stroll can be highly productive, and especially as a St Andrews student, it is an achievable task to implement in our day-to-day lives.The Scottish weather may be unpredictable, but even on a rainy day, a 15-minute walk to grab your morning coffee or watch the sun rise can help your mental clarity immensely and boost your overall health. If we are fortunate to continue with the recent sun-filled spring days in Scotland, walks like Lade Braes, East or West Sands, the Fife Coastal Path, the Old Course or the Botanic Garden are hidden gems you must explore. These trails on our doorstep leave no excuse to take advantage of the beautiful scenery at our fingertips.

I challenge you (and myself) to switch your morning scroll with a morning stroll. In doing so, we may better connect with ourselves and our relationship with the beautiful world around us.