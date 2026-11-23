This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’ve all heard of the Sunday scaries: the overwhelming wave of anxiety and regret that usually hits after a Saturday night that got a little bit too keen. Recently, though, a new phenomenon has been striking me down: the St Andrews scaries. I keep waking up with the all-consuming urge to flee this small town and never look back. Whilst this feeling is usually the aftermath of a night of partying (and maybe some unwise choices), it’s not limited to it. Increasingly, I’ve found myself waking up on a regular Sunday with a pit of doom and despair, which is quite frankly exhausting. So, to fight the urge to change my name and move to the other side of the world, I’ve developed a few tricks to help me combat this feeling and get on with my life in St Andrews.

Stay: For when you just want to get on with it.

1. Make Contact with the Outside World.

This might seem like a simple fix, but sometimes all it takes to pop the “Bubble” is your childhood best friend’s unfiltered opinion over the phone. I often find that all it takes to shake off St Andrews dread is an outside voice of reason to put things in perspective. The world is bigger than three streets, and fortunately, it’s usually not that deep.

2. Flock to the Debrief Spot

Whilst you might not want to show your face again after your dance floor solo at Welly Ball, I find that having a plan in place helps with the feeling of aimlessness that can overwhelm Sunday mornings. Collect your friends, make your way to the debrief spot (Palompo’s and Dook are personal favourites), and yap away your troubles. Having little plans like this in place gives Sunday a nice bit of routine, and something to look forward to as soon as you get up.

3. Go for a Cold Dip

I hate to admit it, especially in November, but it does help. The North Sea is rather effective when it comes to waking yourself up and focusing an anxious mind. I usually find myself a lot more motivated to take on the day after a reset with fresh air and a cold plunge. Plus, it gives you something to brag about to all your friends who stayed in bed!

4. Journal

Not only can a little journaling session help you work through what’s causing you stress after your big night out, but it also makes for a hilarious read-through when you’ve recovered! It might seem huge right now, but chances are it’ll become an anecdote in a few weeks’ time.

Leave: For when you want to escape.

1. Anstruther Fish and Chips

Getting a chippy and not seeing somebody you know can help you detach from St Andrews, even though you’re only 20 minutes down the road! It doesn’t have to be a trip to Anstruther for their famous fish and chips (famous for a reason, by the way), but I do encourage a change of scenery every so often to help you get out of the mindset that the world revolves around St A.

2. Head to Dundee

One of my biggest frustrations at uni is the untapped potential of Dundee. The city has a variety of cafes, museums, restaurants and activities, which are taken for granted by St Andrews students who live nearby. My favourite cafes are EH9, Eastfield, and Mana. For something a bit more entertaining, try V&A Dundee, or even Laser Combat. My hockey team had a laser tag trip recently, and I can’t wait for an excuse to go back (there’s no stress relief quite like it)!

3. Take a Road Trip to Reconnect with Nature

After a particularly stressful chemistry exam, my friends and I made our way to Dunkeld for a walk along the Hermitage (with an Aran Bakery coffee in hand). To this day, I still reminisce about how idyllic this day trip was. It was the perfect way to see some more of the beauty that this country has to offer, right on our doorstep. If you ever do find yourself this way, Bluebell Wood in Blairgowrie is a lovely addition to the day trip (I recommend heading in April or May to get them at their best).

Anna Schultz / Her Campus

I do still occasionally suffer from the St Andrews scaries, which makes sense considering just about half the population of this town are students. I think it is good to remember, though, that these feelings of dread and anxiety are usually just a product of disrupted sleep and your body getting over your last night out. Don’t linger in it: get up, get going, do something, and you’ll probably feel better soon.

