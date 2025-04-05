Strengthening from within: How Pilates has transformed women’s bodies beyond the studio

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Back in January, when the whole New Year, New me craze was on the forefront of our minds, I took a leap of faith; although being terrified, I booked my first-ever reformer Pilates class. Now, if you know something about me it’s that I detest the gym and I am loyal at home workout on a yoga mat girl. Truth be told, I hate working out in public places. However, after my first reformer Pilates class that all changed.

The loud music, flashy neon lights, and the instructor screaming ‘’no pain, no gain girls’’ somehow made me want to come back again and again… and I am now a reformer Pilates loyalist.

But Pilates is more than just an exercise routine – it is a holistic approach to strengthening the body, mind and overall well-being. While Pilates for some women like myself may have started out as an exercise to improve flexibility and core strength, the workout goes beyond the studio, influencing my daily life, mental health and long-term physical resilience.

Pilates mainly focuses on improving your core strength whilst enhancing your overall body alignment. The workout itself uses slow and controlled movements that at first, can seem low impact, but do not be fooled, they’re most definitely highly effective as you’ll walk out the class snatched and sweaty.

As I have turned into a regular at my Pilates studio back home in Glasgow, and mourn the fact that St Andrews lacks a good reformer Pilates studio, to subside my desperation I have turned to my trusty YouTube workout videos for at home Pilates. I even purchased weighted pink straps to wear on my wrists and ankles which might mimic the machine. My dedication to the workout got me questioning why has this workout been specifically successful with women?

At the heart of it all, the true beauty of Pilates lies in the welcoming, uplifting environment it creates. On social media, we often see the rise of the “Pink Pilates Princess” — the girls waking up at 6 a.m., heading to their reformer class in matching Lululemon sets, and grabbing a matcha or acai bowl afterward. It’s more than just a workout — it’s a lifestyle. One that feels motivating, aspirational, and inclusive. The aesthetic appeal of reformer Pilates, both online and in-studio, draws women in. It offers a space that feels safe and empowering — a refreshing contrast to traditional gyms, where many women have unfortunately experienced discomfort or unwanted attention.[

Not only this, a workout like Pilates also fosters mental and emotional resilience. Speaking from experience, after a week of stress, tears and awful deadlines, I tend to catch the X24 bus back to Glasgow and to kill 3 hours in transit I book myself a Pilates class for the next morning. Pilates serves a form of moving meditation, helps ease anxiety and improves at least my overall mood after a class… as I truly feel like I can conquer the world. Moreover, this sense of accomplishment builds confidence and self-awareness. As we as women become more in tune with our bodies, we are able to develop a deeper appreciation for our strength and capabilities, leading to a more positive self image not only on the outside but on the inside as well… as cheesy as it sounds – it’s true!

Overall, Pilates is more than just a silly social media trend and lousy workout. It is a transformative practice that strengthens women from within. Pilates empowers women to lead a stronger, healthier, and more balanced life beyond the studio. Coming from your favorite Pink Pilates Princess, take that leap of faith, and go to that class and trust me, your life will never be the same.