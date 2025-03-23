Staying Well on the Fly: Best Travel Gadgets to Keep You Well When Traveling

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Since I’ve been at St Andrews, like many other students, I’ve found myself taking advantage of the fact that we are in such close proximity to the rest of Europe. With beaches, mountains, and world-renowned cities just hours away, and flights under £50—what’s not to love? Well, when flying on said budget airlines, the travel days can get long, and our beloved wellness routines can get disrupted. Have no fear—with some gadgets and items ranging from budget to splurge, I’ve found ways to maintain your wellness lifestyle even on long travel days.

Budget (all under £10!)

First, and most importantly (especially when sitting in a cramped seat with zero legroom), I’ve found this Airplane Foot Rest to be an absolute game changer. It hooks onto your seat, leaving you a mini hammock for your feet. Even just that little bit of extra legroom to stretch makes a world of difference to how your body feels after a flight in a tiny seat.

The next budget travel essential is from a brand I love, This Works. While many of us St Andrews students are jetting away to European destinations closer by, for overnight flights to destinations further away, this product is amazing. For only £10, the Choose Sleep kit has both a lavender essential oil roll-on and a lavender pillow spray—the perfect combination for a good night’s sleep, leading to a refreshing wake up.

The third budget item I’ve tried and tested is the Liquid IV Hydration Multiplier Electrolyte Powder Mix. Hydration while traveling is essential, as plane cabin pressure is scientifically proven to dehydrate. But with cabin crews offering drinks once in a blue moon, things like electrolyte powders are amazing. Just pour the sachet into a bottle of water, shake, and feel a million times better upon landing.

Moderate (around £20)

This selection of moderately priced items are both gorgeous and practical. The first of the three is the Dosey 7-Day Pill Compact. It’s hard enough to remember taking your medicine and supplements on an everyday basis. But it’s even more difficult to do so on the fly! The Dosey Pill Compact is thin but has plenty of space for lots of supplements, making it the perfect travel and every day compact.

I’ve seen so much advertisement and heard amazing things about Loop Earplugs. In my mind, I thought the price for these would be extortionate, considering that they’re not only noise cancelling but extremely comfortable in your ears for long durations. Upon further research, I found out that they retail for only £20! The Loop Quiet 2 are very reasonably priced and are the perfect travel essential to maintain a good sleep routine—something essential for wellness.

The final item of the moderately priced section is the Owala FreeSip Water Bottle. I’m a Stanley fan through and through—but when it comes to travel and staying hydrated, it doesn’t cut it. Having a water bottle like the FreeSip that is not only inexpensive but also hygienic with the closed top is perfect for travel. And not to mention, the closed top means no spilled water in your carryon—it’s truly ideal!

Splurge (Around £50)

The final section of items is the “splurge” section. These items are perfect if you travel often, or if you’re just wanting to treat yourself to something extra special. The first item is the Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask. In my wellness routine, I’ve found incorporating silk pillowcases and eye masks to be revolutionary for my skin. Especially in congested places like on an airplane, there’s nothing worse than waking up feeling like a bad breakout is on the way. The Slip eye mask is both fun and functional—and it’s on sale, so get it while it’s still £50!

The second product is the Trtl Travel Pillow. Don’t let the name fool you, as it’s not much of a pillow. But for neck support and good sleep, it works better than anything I’ve tried before. It’s extremely comfortable, and the best part about it is how compact it packs down to be—something we all need when traveling with just a cabin bag!

The final item of this article is the Summer Fridays Travel Buddies Duo. This duo has both the classic Summer Fridays Lip Balm that we all know and love along with the Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask. As mentioned previously, hydration is essential on planes. But I’m not just talking about drinking water—your skin needs some hydration too! The best part about this mask is that you don’t need to wash it off. No messing with airplane bathrooms or slippery sheet masks. Just put it on, and top it off with the best lip balm ever, and you will be glowing and ready for your destination.

Wellness and wellbeing are essential parts of our everyday lives. While travel is a great way to escape your everyday life, staying well is important whether you’re on the beach, the plane, or in the library. With these items, it makes it one step easier to stay well—on the fly.