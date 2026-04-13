Reading for Health: Book Recommendations to Get You Back into Reading and Off Your Phone

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After spending all day on your laptop staring at academic texts or daunting homework assignments, I know the default is not to reach for a book. For most of us, our phones are a way to decompress with something mindless, whether it be watching a random YouTube video or scrolling on social media, because it’s easy and accessible. However, such excessive screen time is linked to a myriad of physical and mental health issues, from neck pain and eye strain to an increase in depression and anxiety. This year, I’ve challenged myself to put my phone down and pick up a book when I need a break from schoolwork or to relax. In doing so, I have not only reduced my time staring at a screen, but I have discovered some incredible books that pulled me out of a reading slump, and can do the same for others.

Project Hail Mary

You have probably heard this title with the release of the new film adaptation featuring Ryan Gosling, which has received nothing but stellar reviews. I’m here to tell you that the original reading material is just as worthy of praise, and a book everyone should have on their shelf. Whether you like sci-fi or not, Project Hail Mary is a quirky, funny, and heartwarming read that taught me a lot about physics, humanity, and how we perceive the universe. The story follows a high school science teacher, Ryland Grace, who is selected to work on a project to save Earth, as the sun is at risk of dying out and ending life as we know it. When he wakes up from a purposefully-induced coma, alone and confused on a spaceship in a completely different solar system, he must try and complete his task, possibly with the help of an alien life form he meets along the way… It’s an adventure of a lifetime that had me laughing and crying throughout, and a book that would be hard for anyone to put down.

The Thursday Murder Club

Another read recently adapted into a movie, The Thursday Murder Club, adopts a fun, quirky narrative, following a group of elderly friends at a senior living facility who try to solve a murder. A unique take on a whodunnit, the book shifts between first- and third-person as it follows different characters and storylines. Each one has their own voice, personality, and backstory, whether it be one of the four members of the Thursday Murder Club itself (mysterious and badass Elizabeth, fierce, ex-union rep Ron, kind and observant Joyce, or insightful Ibrahim, a former therapist) or DCI Chris Hudson and his partner Donna De Freitas. The chapters are short and sweet, and never without an element of shock, adventure, or mystery involved to keep you engaged.

James

Admittedly, I have never read Huckleberry Finn, so I went into this book completely blind, with absolutely no knowledge of the background, the original story, or the characters themselves. However, I think there is something very special in the fact that I was still able to thoroughly enjoy this read and understand the reason for all its praise (it is recommended by the NY Times, after all). Published by Percival Everett in 2024, James reimagines Mark Twain’s original Adventures of Huckleberry Finn but from the perspective of Jim, a fugitive slave and friend of Huck. The book features an incredibly distinctive voice: Jim’s inner monologue is that of a well-educated gentleman. In contrast, his outer monologue keeps up a necessary facade, in which an enslaved person must remain (and come across as) ignorant and uneducated. It is an emotional journey for Jim, one in which he battles the realities of racism and slavery, all the while trying to look out for his young companion. It is a valuable retelling of Twain’s iconic story, in which the voice and experience of James, a black enslaved man, is featured, in contrast to the more innocent perspective of Huck.

The Finest Hotel in Kabul: A People’s History of Afghanistan

Now, I would not consider this book an easy or fun read, and it is the only nonfiction piece on this list, but I truly believe everyone can benefit from reading The Finest Hotel in Kabul. Perhaps this isn’t the one you pick up to get you out of a slump, but I recommend it should at least be the second. Afghanistan is a highly complex country, and most of my knowledge of it has been shaped by the Western perspective and narrative surrounding the area, rather than by the on-the-ground realities of everyday people. In contrast, this book, written by Canadian BBC journalist Lyse Doucet, is the story of Afghanistan through the retelling of the history of the Hotel Inter-Continental Kabul from the perspectives of those who worked there over the course of decades. It is a compilation of hundreds of interviews with the staff conducted by Doucet, a regular guest at the hotel as a foreign correspondent. Through beautiful storytelling, Doucet weaves together the testimonies and perspectives of the workers at the InterCon to transmit an engaging, insightful, informative, and, oftentimes, heartbreaking narrative of a place that has withstood more joy, pain, change, and tragedy than any of us can imagine. As it says in the synopsis on the back of each paperback copy, “through these intimate portraits of Kabul life, the story of a hotel becomes the story of a people.”

People We Meet on Vacation

If you know anything about romance novels, you’ve probably heard of Emily Henry. I have spent years avoiding her books, believing they would be just another cheesy letdown by BookTok, but People We Meet on Vacation has pleasantly surprised me. Admittedly, I only picked up the book because it was the last one in English available at my local bookstore in Madrid, but I found myself really enjoying it. I suppose we’re seeing a bit of a trend with books that have recently been adapted into movies featuring quirky main characters. Still, there’s something very charming about a heartwarming story featuring some weird people. Possibly Henry’s most popular book, it follows Poppy and Alex, two unexpected best friends, on their many vacations together — a tradition they have every summer. The timeline jumps around a bit, so there’s a bit of mystery and intrigue, with ample tension, comedy, and cute moments. A pretty light read, this book is perfect for romcom lovers who want to take a break from movies and TV without sacrificing any of the content.

Today is the Day You Become a Reader

Evidently, I have a pretty eclectic taste in books, but that makes this a perfect list for anyone. Whether you’re a romance fiend, a lover of the classics, a history buff, or a STEM major with an interest in astronomy, there is a book out there for you — one that is worth picking up over your phone. If you’ve been waiting for a sign to become a reader, this is it!