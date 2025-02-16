I Can Buy Myself Flowers (And Arrange Them Too)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s the week of Valentine’s Day, and even our small, Scottish, coastal university town’s stores made way for all the pink and red goodies you could imagine. For many (especially the single girls), this season is anything but amusing – chocolate and discounted dinners are great unless, of course, you don’t have a significant other to share them with. Yet, I find this negative way of thinking has lessened over the years. Like Julianna explored in her article No Date, No Problem, our generation is flipping the narrative of Valentine’s Day to one of loving your friends, family, and, most importantly, loving yourself. In the words of Miley Cyrus, you can buy yourself flowers, and after reading this article, you can arrange them, too.

Who else better to get inspiration than the queen of home and lifestyle, Martha Stewart? I’ve scoured through Martha’s flower arranging and decorating videos and feel well-equipped to teach you how to arrange them – but in the eyes of a budgeting college student (which is where my flower arranging tips will differ from Martha’s). In four easy steps, you’ll learn how to make yourself a beautiful and professional-looking bouquet.

If you’re like me, and in the UK (with a scarcity of Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods), Tesco and Sainsbury’s are the places to be. With flowers at prices as low as £1, it may not be Martha Stewart perfection, but my bank account is happy – therefore, I am too.

The first step is the best – choose your flowers! Go to your local grocery shop and pick out different selections of flowers. Roses, tulips, greenery, you name it. It can be helpful to stick to a theme, especially if you are new to flower arranging. Picking a color scheme, for example, pinks and reds for Valentine’s Day, will help your bouquet look more cohesive. If you have the budget for it (and if your grocery store has the selection), grab some greenery to spruce up the bouquet. The second step is to find a vase. While this is likely the most expensive part, the vase is something you will keep for as long as your green thumb era lasts. It can be as simple as a mason jar (or a Tennents pint glass from a local pub, upon inspection of my flat’s cupboard). You can make this step as inexpensive or expensive as you’d like. The third step is simple – tape. You’ll create a tape grid on your vase, leaving small square-shaped spaces where your flower stems will go into the vase. By doing this, it helps create symmetry and stabilization for your bouquet. The fourth and final step is arranging your bouquet. First, fill up your vase with water. If you have some spare bleach in your cleaning cupboard or laundry supplies, add ¼ teaspoon to your vase. It helps keep your flowers alive for much longer, and most people have bleach around their home anyway! Then, put your grid of tape on the vase. Once you’re done, add your flowers, starting with the focal flowers (lilies, roses, things that bloom big!), and then add your secondary flowers and greenery.

And voilà! Mastering the art of flower arranging takes time, but following these simple steps gives you a great structure to build upon. It’s a gift you’ll be able to provide yourself throughout your life, as well as to give to your friends and family. So, this Valentine’s Day, you can buy yourself flowers – and arrange them too.