The Ultimate Girls’ Night: A Perfect Plan for February

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter.

Staying in this Valentine’s Day? Hosting a Galantine’s? Or maybe you just need a wellness night? With an overwhelming amount of recipes, posts, and ideas flooding the internet, let’s stop scrolling and actually plan the perfect evening.

As school work picks-up and schedules get busier, taking time for a relaxing night might be more important than you’d think; a much-needed break from readings and library study sessions. Plus, it is a great way to catch up with friends in a cozy, intimate setting, rather than in a pub or over social media.

Setting the Scene

Creating a calming, welcoming atmosphere is key to a great girls’ night. One of my favorite tricks is rearranging my flat, pushing all the furniture back to create a larger, open space for everyone to sit together comfortably. Then, set the mood with candles, flowers, fairy lights, and any leftover holiday decorations – get creative! Pops of color and soft lighting work well and you don’t need to spend much to make it feel special.

Pick out a girls’ night movie beforehand to avoid the frustration of deciding on one at the last minute. Have your friends dress in their pajamas and bring pillows and blankets. And to keep the night screen-free, ask each friend to bring an activity; a board game, a craft, playlist exchange, or perhaps a wild story to share.

For a creative touch, my friends and I gathered old magazines, books, and scrap paper from bookstores, libraries, and even our own rooms for collaging. It is a relaxing activity; mess free, and allows for great conversation. It has actually become one of my favorite ways to destress and recharge.

Another favorite activity is PowerPoint Night – each person prepares a mini presentation on a funny memory, random facts, silly questions or possibly the revelations of a “secret”. These share-outs are great ways to learn more about one another and reminisce on past nights where we didn’t stay in and practice wellness but probably should have!

A final activity? A small gift exchange; a sort of Secret Santa; where we swapped a book, a sweet treat, or a hand-written letter. This is an affordable and personalized idea that can later even become a book-swap tradition among your friend group.

The Perfect Menu

No girls’ night is complete without great food and drinks. If you’re including wine – cheers! Mine, most definitely! But, for an alternative, try making a fun mocktail, which will certainly give your body a restorative reset. Whether it is a spin on your favorite summer beverage or the trending sleepy girl mocktail (a personal favorite) it is the perfect opportunity to get creative while giving your body a refresh!

And of course, no Pinterest worthy girls’ night is complete without a charcuterie board; another meal that can easily fit into a wellness night! Not only is this customizable to you and your friends favorite foods, but offers another group activity from shopping to assembling to sharing. Not to mention it is aesthetically pleasing, delicious and can even be Valentine’s Day themed.

For dessert, keep it simple with a pint of Jannettas ice cream or an ice cream sundae bar, or go all-in with a hands on baking challenge-cookie decorating or cake competition, or perhaps a slightly healthier fruit bowl alternative. No matter what you decide, the key is to make it interactive and delicious!

So, whether you’re single or taken, celebrating Galentine’s, or just in need of a wellness reset, I hope this article inspires you to host the ultimate girls’ night this February! However you plan it, the most important part is making time to unwind, laugh, and enjoy the company of your friends.