How to Recover When You’re Sick at University

Whether you picked up something nasty while travelling, spent too many nights at 601, or fell victim to the infamous Freshers’ Flu, sickness at university is never fun. Especially when you’re away from home for the first time, it feels even worse.

If, like me, you’ve found yourself knocked down by the flu, here’s everything you need to know to get back on your feet as quickly as possible, because nobody wants to be ill for longer than they have to.

Medicine box

Even before you get sick, it’s a good idea to have a small container of essentials ready to go. When you’re wrapped up in a blanket, the last thing you’ll want to do is drag yourself to Boots or Tesco. I always keep a little emergency box stocked with the basics: paracetamol, ibuprofen, Lemsip, cough syrup, Strepsils, and tissues. Having everything within reach makes dealing with illness so much easier.

Rest Indoors

When I inevitably get sick, I accept my fate and spend the entire day indoors. There’s no point pushing through assignments, tutorials, and lectures when your body is telling you to stop. Attending lectures while feeling awful won’t do you any favours; you’ll struggle to concentrate and, worse, you’ll end up passing it on to others around you. Instead, I make my bed as comfortable as possible, pile on the blankets, and let myself rest. If you live with friends or flatmates, don’t be afraid to ask for a little help. Chances are, they would be happy to pick up some essentials for you, especially if it means you recover faster and don’t pass the illness on to them.

Hydrate. Hydrate. Hydrate.

Hydration is also key to fighting off illness. So, I always keep a bottle of water next to me when I’m sick. I also sip orange juice for a boost of vitamin C, drink herbal tea to soothe my throat, and eat lots of soup.

Stay Entertained

Being sick is boring and there’s only so much sleeping you can do. Once I’ve had enough rest or time scrolling on Instagram, I switch to something else mindless but comforting. Watching a binge-worthy show like Gossip Girl or Project Runway is my go-to. If I feel up to “locking in” for a couple of hours, I’ll put on a recorded lecture in the background.

Evening Routine

As the day winds down, I try to do the little things that make me feel better. A hot shower or bath works wonders for clearing sinuses and relaxing sore muscles. Lighting a candle or using essential oils can also help create a cosy atmosphere that makes being sick just a little more bearable.

Being sick isn’t fun, but with the right approach, you can recover quickly and get back to enjoying uni life. Keep a sick box stocked with essentials, rest as much as you need, stay hydrated, and don’t be afraid to ask for help when you need it. Most importantly, listen to your body; pushing yourself too hard will worsen things.