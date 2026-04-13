Finding a Gym in St Andrews: My Pitch for Pink Health and Fitness

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re a fellow North American student, you’ll know that being a full-time student usually ensures ‘free’ (read: included with your tuition and fees) gym access. Not so in the UK.

When I arrived in St Andrews, I initially decided to skip the gym membership and stick to at-home workouts and beach runs. Unsurprisingly, I think many students go this route; St Andrews is ripe for outdoor, gym-free fitness!

But by Christmas, I’d had enough. My carpeted floor could only take so many ab workouts. It was time to get back to a more structured facility. And that’s how I became a member at Pink Health and Fitness.

Pink Health and Fitness

Weightlifting can be intimidating. Group workouts even more so. Pink Health and Fitness does both.

If you follow The Saint on Instagram, chances are you’ve seen its video talking about St Andrews gyms, the lack of gym space, and other gym options around town. Watching the video, I was surprised to see Pink Health and Fitness left out. So, having been a member for all of two months and a bit, here is my honest review of Pink.

Founded by Kirsty Roberts, the women ’s-only gym opened in January 2026. It calls itself a “Strong Girls Club” and aims to “help you become the fittest — and happiest — you’ve ever been”. The gym offers a broad range of options, from group fitness classes to personal training, incorporating weightlifting, cardio, and mobility training.

I opted for one of the group class memberships.

I had a few anxieties going in. What if it pushes me too much? What if it doesn’t push me enough? Class training can be intimidating. You give up control of your own workout plan and go with the flow of whatever is planned for you that day.

However, I was pleasantly surprised by Pink’s take on group workouts. Rather than being a “Simon Says” style class, the sessions feel more like a typical gym routine. My first class felt like the sort of solo workout I might have done at my Canadian GoodLife, except that I had 6–12 people doing it at the same time.

Structure

Every session is organized into three sections: a warm-up, a primary lift, and then a workout. The actual exercises change, but the structure stays the same.

While they are group classes, there’s still plenty of independence. The classes are easily adaptable to any fitness level. You can choose your own weight and challenge yourself, and Kirsty always offers ways to adjust each exercise to your strength level.

Simplifying Weightlifting

Going on my third month, my favorite part about Pink has been how simple it is. I don’t have to think about my routine; I just show up and get moving.

These days, with social media, we’re inundated with gym routines and dos and don’ts. The fitness space is honestly a little scary and confusing. Heaven forbid you search TikTok for a routine to get started. Weight training can feel like a hopeless task.

Kirsty simplifies everything. She pre-writes each section on the whiteboard, along with reps and sets, and then gives a brief demonstration of each exercise before the class runs through them with a playlist playing in the background.

We do mostly compound movements with free weights and barbells. And I love it. I feel way more flexible and confident, and am working out 2–3 muscle groups at once instead of one.

Community

People always talk about having a ‘gym community’. Being honest, I’m more of a ‘you’re in, you’re out, you’re on your way’ type. I’ve been surprised by how much I like Pink’s group classes. Although you’re with a group, it never feels like you’re being watched. Rather, you’ll occasionally be paired with a partner to trade off on an exercise and encourage each other to finish that last rep or add an extra kilogram.

Frankly, I am surprised that more St Andrews women don’t go to Pink. As far as I know, I’m the only St Andrews student member.

I’d say Pink does a pretty good job of achieving its aim. I can feel myself getting stronger, and I always leave happier. Although I’ll likely return to solo workouts after my time in St Andrews is up, I know I’ll take some of Pink’s routines with me.

If you’re still looking for a gym in St Andrews, I’d highly recommend giving Pink a try!