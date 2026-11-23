This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“I just find myself staring at my screen all day when I try to do work, until it gets to be night. Then, I can finally concentrate and actually get good work done.”

– Night Owl

“By waking up early, I can get a jump on my day. That way, all of my tasks are done earlier and I get to have a more relaxing night.”

– Early Bird

Would you say you are more of a night owl or early bird? When preparing to write this article, I asked my friends and family how they would identify. Most people are concrete, solidly night or morning, while shunning the opposing side. It became apparent to me that this is the true great division in our society: whether it’s better to be a night owl or a morning bird. My night owl friends claimed that they were more productive at night, working hard while the rest of the world was asleep, and cited studies suggesting that smarter people tend to be night owls. But on the opposite side, morning birds will claim the same, and bring up the point that the early bird gets the worm. Of course, some are less decisive, and more “fluid,” as my one friend stated, switching between the two sides as need be. But which is actually better?

Why do we find ourselves identifying with either?

Sleep schedules can link back to genetics or your body’s circadian rhythm. Age may also play a role, with adolescents tending to identity more with night owls and the elderly more with being an early bird.

So, which is better?

Although both sleep schedules can have their advantages, studies have shown that being an early bird may be more sustainable and beneficial in our society. Timelines and schedules tend to be orientated around an early bird’s sleep schedules, starting in the morning and ending early afternoon/evening. This can make it easier for early birds to feel awake and focused during the daytime – our schedules are literally curated for it.

Additionally, early birds tend to be happier and have better emotional regulation, although this may have more to do with night owls having more sleep problems than early birds. They may also have a better relationship with time and tend to accomplish more. All in all, the signs point towards the fact that the early bird truly does get the worm.

Regulating a sleep schedule

Thankfully for me, a diligent night owl, sleep habits are not set in stone. They can certainly be changed to accommodate whatever societal timelines you unfortunately have to keep up with, whether that’s a 9am class or a late night shift.

Stick to a consistent schedule. Ultimately, consistency truly does pay off. It’s all really about training your brain to become used to that sleep schedule, and eventually it will become easier to maintain. Be aware of technology late at night. The blue light from your phone affects your circadian rhythm and can play a role in keeping you up for longer, and getting less restful sleep. If you can, use the screens less, turn the brightness down on your phone, or consider investing in blue light glasses. Caffeine. I will not be telling anyone to not drink caffeine, because sometimes it truly is the only thing that gets me through the day, but trying to limit it during late afternoons or nights can help regulate your sleep schedule. Exercise regularly. Exercise is a great method for promoting good sleep habits. Not only is it good for you, but it’s good for your sleep. Change in increments. Changing your timing by 15 to 30 minutes every couple of days can help your body get used to the new timing without being thrown completely off track. This way, you can learn to adjust to the new schedule, without feeling exhausted by it.

At the end of the day, sometimes we will need that late night study session or to wake up extra early to catch that flight. But by being aware of our sleep habits, we can learn how to adjust and regulate them, as best we can.